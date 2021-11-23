Apple Black Friday: Buy an Apple device, grab up to $200/£160 in gift cards

Apple's four-day Black Friday promotion is offering up to a $200/£160 Apple Store gift card when you purchase an eligible device such as an iPad Pro, iPhone, a pair of AirPods, an Apple TV, or a Mac.

Let's face it: Apple’s Black Friday deals don't tend to go too large on the discount front. But it doesn't mean that the company doesn't throw in some sweeteners to make purchasing a new iPhone or iPad a touch more tempting when it comes to the big day. With Apple this year handing out gift cards that can be used on future purchases, now is a great time to plan what you want to buy and how you might utilize a gift card later down the line. Here's what you need to know:

When does Apple's Black Friday sale begin?

Apple's four-day sales promotion dubbed the "The Apple Shopping Event" kicks off on Black Friday (26 November), and it culminates with Cyber Monday (29 November). Whether it's Cyber Monday 2021, or Black Friday 2021, or Amazon Prime Day 2021, T3 tends to roll out the same piece of advice every year – make sure you're ready to pounce on the items you want as they will go quickly and without warning.

Apple's four-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping Event kicks off November 26 and ends on November 29. Customers have the chance to grab a gift card up to the value of $200 / £160 / AU$280. The purchases must be eligible under the promotion.

First things first: Apple isn’t applying any discounts via gift card to any of its new products bar the 3rd-generation AirPods. Unfortunately, this means that if you're in the market for the iPhone 13 series of phones, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini, or the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 2021, then you'll be caught short and probably need to head to a different retailer to see if they offer anything different.

Fear not, though: there's still an abundance of items you can grab a gift card on. Here’s a breakdown of the eligible products:

Apple Black Friday: What gift cards can I get?

A super-powerful chip. 5G speed. An advanced dual-camera system. The iPhone 12 remains one of the best smartphones on the market.

A tasty sweetener for Apple's excellent line of music-listening technology. Unlike other latest generation products, you can grab a gift card with a purchase of the third-gen AirPods, which is unavailable on any other latest gen devices like the M1 Pro MacBooks.

Two great watches from Apple that handle business. For day-to-day use, both watches provide all the features you need and you won't be left wanting more unless you're interested in more advanced fitness monitoring features.

Designed to take full advantage of next‑level performance and custom technologies like the advanced image signal processor, the iPad Pro is a true high-end tablet computer.

Let's face it: not all of us need the bells and whistles of the MacBook Pro 2021. The above models are wholly capable computers and breeze through day-to-day tasks with ease. Grab a gift card on any of the above through Apple's Black Friday promotion.

If you need a desktop Mac, then you won't be disappointed with the 27-inch iMac (2020). It’s fast, efficient, and reliable. What it lacks in the looks department compared to the newly-refreshed 24-inch iMac (2021), it more than makes up for with its dependable performance.

Apple TV 4K brings the best of TV together with your favorite Apple devices and services. All of this comes bundled in a powerful experience that will transform your living room.

Powerful, balanced sound; Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency modem – just some of the features that Beats brings to the table. In our opinion, you can't really go wrong here, so take a look at the eligible items and take your pick.