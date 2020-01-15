Apple AirPods deals are STILL on with some Black Friday-style deals in both UK and USA

We're not sure how these exceptional cheap Apple AirPods deals are still going… But they are. Now, while Laptops Direct might sound like a good place to buy laptops only, it has actually now sparked a bit of a late December/January sales price war on Apple's much-loved AirPod buds. It's done that by pulling off the lowest UK price ever on Apple AirPods with both wireless and non-wireless charging case. And somehow, Amazon and the rest still haven't quite matched their pricing. Although, as you will see, they are a tad close.

In the USA there are some good-enough-I-guess AirPods deals on… but I'm afraid the UK wins on this one, American people. In your face. The RRP for AirPods with standard charging case is

🇬🇧 • AirPods with standard case now £129 at Laptops Direct in the UK!

• Or save over £40 on Apple AirPods with wireless charging case at Amazon – now £159

🇺🇸 In the US, the best prices we can find are, as usual, at Walmart: $30 off the standard and wireless charging versions.

• Buy AirPods with non-wireless charging case for $129

• Buy AirPods with wireless case for $144 – a saving of $55

How about those for January sales deals then? It so happens today's best noise cancelling headphones deals are also pretty special, though…

Apple AirPods with standard Charging Case | Was £159 | Now £129 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct keep dropping winning deals on the much-wanted Apple AirPods with standard, non-wireless charging case. It recently had AirPods down to their lowest ever price at the retailer – or anywhere else, come to that, and this deal is still the best in the UK.View Deal

🇺🇸Buy AirPods with non-wireless charging case for $129 at Walmart – save $30

🇺🇸 Buy AirPods with wireless case for $144 at Walmart – save $55!

…And this is also unlikely to last long.

Why you should buy the Apple Airpods

Apple products have always been famed for their built quality and design and the AirPods are an excellent example of this mentality.

Apple has always put user experience at the forefront of everything they do. The AirPods are compact but last up to 24 hours with one charge, connect to your iPhone automatically and even turn themselves on automatically.

The long battery life is thanks to the upgraded H1 chip that now also supports hands free controls using the Siri voice assistant.

We most likely won't see an AirPods 2 until 2020, so if you want one, might as well get them now for a discounted price. They won't linger around for long for this cheap!

Accessorise your AirPods

Fancy a new Apple iPhone to go with those AirPods? Well, be sure to check out T3's authoritative best iPhone guide, for a complete run down of every phone Apple currently sells.