Best AO.com Black Friday deals 2019: cheap Dyson, 4K TVs and more

What will you be looking for in the Black Friday deals this year? If you're planning to get a new electrical item – perhaps a coffee machine, a 4K TV or even a dishwasher or fridge – then AO.com is a retailer you should check out.

Black Friday lands on November 29 this year but AO.com hasn't waited until then to start bringing out the bargains. Read on to discover our pick of the AO.com Black Friday deals.

When is the AO.com Black Friday sale?

The AO.com Black Friday sale is on NOW. It kicked off on Wednesday 13 November and while we don't have an official end date for the sale, we assume it will run right the way through until AO.com's Cyber Monday deals, which will run on 2 December 2019, and probably beyond as AO.com says "Here at AO.com, we like to be generous, so we’ll be offering deals before and after Black Friday, too. Just in time to grab a Christmas bargain!"

In 2018 AO.com started its Black Friday sale a whole two weeks of Black Friday so this year's Black Friday sale follows a similar pattern.

What are the best AO.com Black Friday deals?

Ahead of starting its Black Friday sale, AO promised: "Whether it’s for life's essentials or you're Christmas shopping for someone special, you’ll find a little bit of everything at AO.com… TV & Entertainment, Computing, Phones, Smart Tech, Laundry, Dishwashers, Fridges & Freezers, Cooking, Small Appliances, Floorcare." Everything but the kitchen sink, then. (You'll need to head over to John Lewis for those.)

Here's our pick of the current AO.com Black Friday deals.

LG OLED55B9PLA 55" 4K OLED TV | Was £1,299 | Now £1,099 | Save £200 at AO.com

This fantastic 55" Smart 4K OLED TV features 4K Ultra HD with upscaling which delivers incredible picture quality while the TV supports dynamic HDR for more realistic colour. OLED Black provides more accurate tones and hues while surround sound comes courtesy of Dolby Atmos. It's a smart TV which you get all your favourite TV and movie viewing apps, catch-up TV and more.View Deal

Samsung QLED QE55Q60RA 55" 4K TV | Was £869 | Now £779 | Save £90 at AO.com

Samsung's 55" QLED TV set brings 4K Ultra HD plus Dynamic HDR10+ for improved, vibrant colour. Non 4K content is upscaled by the Quantum 4K processor while the TV features a wide range of streaming apps including including Apple TV and BT Sport. A really cool feature is the ambient mode, which allows the TV to blend into your room when it’s turned off: it mimics the paint or wallpaper you’ve got behind the screen, showing it on the display – with family photos or things like weather reports over the top.View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer | Was: £449 | Now: £279 | Save: £170 at AO.com

A fantastic saving on what is a kitchen essential for anyone who likes to cook. Its 300 Watt power output makes short work of kneading dough, and because it comes equipped with four accessories, you’ll always have the right tool for the job. These include a mixing bowl, a wire whisk, a dough hook and a flat beater. The variable speeds give you more control, too.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £299 | Now £199 | Save £100 at AO.com

The Dyson V7 offers up to 30 minutes run time from a single charge, the 2 in 1 tool makes switching between surfaces easy and the 2 Tier Radial cyclone technology captures more dust. Above floor cleaning is easy with the handheld option and when you're done you can hygienically empty the bin at the push of a button. A bargain at £199.View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100 at AO.com

Spend an extra £100 (and still save £100) and you can upgrade to the Dyson V8 Animal which provides up to 40 minutes of run time from a single charge. The cleaner comes with a special tool to remove embedded pet hair from carpets, a hard-bristled brush easily removes ground-in dirt and the cleaner also comes with mini motorised tool and dusting brush.View Deal

Shark DuoClean with Flexology Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £349 | Now £199 | Save £150 at AO.com

The Shark DuoClean offers up to 22 minutes run time from a single charge while the double brush design captures all types of dirt. it also comes with a handy tool for corners and crevices and dusting brush for cleaning delicate surfaces. Additionally, the flexible design makes it easy to clean awkward areas and £150 off makes it a great Black Friday vacuum cleaner buy.View Deal

Save over £100 on vacuum cleaners

Deal highlight: Shark Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner | Was: £269 | Now: £189 | Save: £80

Save over 30% on coffee machines

Deal highlight: De’Longhi Autentica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was: £789 | Now: £499 | Save: £290

Save over 20% on dishwashers

Deal highlight: Samsung Integrated Standard Dishwasher | Was: £499 | Now: £389 | Save: £110

Save up to 30% on TVs

Deal highlight: LG 55” Smart 4K Ultra HD TV | Was: £549 | Now: £449 | Save: £50

Save up to £120 on washer dryers

Deal highlight: Bosch 9kg Washing Machine | Was: £499 | Now: £379 | Save: £120

Save up to 50% on fridge freezers

Deal highlight: Bosch Frost Free Fridge Freezer | Was: £599 | Now: £499 | SAVE: £100

Save over £50 on food preparation appliances

Deal highlight: Ninja Soup Maker and Blender | Was: £149 | Now: £98 | Save: £51

Save up to 50% on bread makers

Deal highlight: Panasonic Croustina Bread Maker | Was: £199 | Now: £99 | Save: £100

How can you get the best AO.com Black Friday deals

AO.com has supplied four tips to help you get the best Black Friday deals. These tips don't just apply to AO.com, though, they apply to all retailers. Here they are:

1: Do your research. To ensure you get the best possible deal on the day, make a list of the items you’d ideally like to buy, prioritise them and stick to your list. This means you won’t overspend but you can still purchase everything you need.

2: Sign up. Register for online accounts with retailers ahead of the event so you can be the first to know about the best deals around. Most retailers offer a sign-up service so that you can enter your email address and be notified when the Black Friday deals go live.

3: Get on the retailer’s apps and social media. Follow the retailers you want to hear about for their upcoming discounts and offers during Black Friday. Also, download their app and set up a notification so you are aware of any new deals that launch. You can follow AO.com on Twitter, and download the My AO app for iOS and Android.

4: Timing is everything. Due to the large volume of visitors some websites crashed before customers could grab their bargain last year. Be ahead of the game and shop at times that would be typically quieter to avoid this risk.

