AO.com Cyber Monday deals: Sunday's BEST deals are here

What are you looking for this year in the Cyber Monday deals? If you're planning to get a new electrical item – perhaps a 4K TV, coffee maker, or even a dishwasher or fridge – then AO.com is a retailer you should definitely check out.

Black Friday has gone but Cyber Monday is here, and AO.com is bringing out the bargains. Read on to discover our pick of the AO.com Cyber Monday deals.

T3's top 5 best Cyber Monday deals on AO.com today

Samsung UE55RU7300 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV | Cyber Monday price £427 | Was £549 | You save £122 at AO.com

This excellent, curved Samsung UE55RU7300 TV measures 55 inches corner to corner, gives you 4K resolutions and HDR10+ technology, and even supports Apple TV, so you can watch iTunes movies and Apple TV Plus content on it. No wonder it's so highly rated by AO.com customers.View Deal

LG 49SM8500PLA 49" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV | Cyber Monday price £499 | Was £699 | You save £200 (29%) at AO.com

Go on, admit it, you are here for all the juicy TV deals, aren't you? Here is one for you: the LG 49SM8500PLA comes with 4K Ultra HD with upscaling for incredible picture quality. This smart TV also supports dynamic HDR for realistic colour and the added Nano Cell tech maintains colour accuracy at wide angles as well. With the included Magic Remote you can control the TV with nothing but your voice.View Deal

HP 14-inch Windows 10 laptop | Cyber Monday price £399 | Was £569 | You save £170 (30%) at AO.com

Don't delay on this excellent Cyber Monday deal from AO.com, which bags you a very decent Windows 10 laptop from HP for under £400. With a 14-inch screen, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, this laptop should be able to cope with everything you need to do. As an added bonus, you get a 12-month subscription to Office 365 thrown in.View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BFG Stand Mixer with 4.8 Litre Bowl – Matte Grey | Cyber Monday price £279 | Was £449 | You save £170 (38%) at AO.com

With its 300 Watt power output, the KitchenAid Artisan leaves no dough unturned. There is even four accessories included in this bundle deal that is now 38% off at AO.com, saving you £170 and countless hours in the kitchen. The components are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, perfect.View Deal

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB with Death Stranding (Disc) – Black| Cyber Monday price £299 | Was £419 | You save £120 (29%) at AO.com

The PS4 has double the graphics power of a standard PS4, bringing true 4K gaming with 4K upscaling on Full HD games. The 1TB hard drive stores the equivalent of 60 games. This bundle includes the highly-anticipated a physical copy of Death Stranding game from Hideo Kojima.View Deal

When is the AO.com Cyber Monday sale?

The AO.com Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is on NOW. It kicked off on Wednesday 13 November and while we don't have an official end date for the sale, we assume it will run right the way through until AO.com's Cyber Monday deals, which will run on 2 December 2019, and probably beyond as AO.com says "Here at AO.com, we like to be generous, so we’ll be offering deals before and after Black Friday, too. Just in time to grab a Christmas bargain!"

In 2018 AO.com started its Black Friday sale a whole two weeks of Black Friday so this year's Black Friday sale is likely to follow a similar pattern.

What are the best AO.com Cyber Monday deals?

Ahead of starting its Black Friday sale, AO promised: "Whether it’s for life's essentials or you're Christmas shopping for someone special, you’ll find a little bit of everything at AO.com… TV & Entertainment, Computing, Phones, Smart Tech, Laundry, Dishwashers, Fridges & Freezers, Cooking, Small Appliances, Floorcare." Everything but the kitchen sink, then. (You'll need to head over to John Lewis for those.)

Black Friday is now merging into Cyber Monday: here are our picks of the current AO.com Cyber Monday deals.

LG OLED55B9PLA 55" 4K OLED TV | Was £1,299 | Now £1,099 | Save £200 at AO.com

This fantastic 55" Smart 4K OLED TV features 4K Ultra HD with upscaling which delivers incredible picture quality while the TV supports dynamic HDR for more realistic colour. OLED Black provides more accurate tones and hues while surround sound comes courtesy of Dolby Atmos. It's a smart TV which you get all your favourite TV and movie viewing apps, catch-up TV and more.View Deal

Google Home Mini with Google Assistant – Chalk | Cyber Monday price £19 | Was £29 | You save £10 (25%) at AO.com

With the Google Home Mini, you get a voice-controlled WiFi speaker for your home. You can ask questions, set diary reminders or play music from popular streaming services as well as control other connected smart devices in your home. Works with up to 6 users with personalised settings, fun for the whole family!View Deal

Zanussi Lindo300 ZWF01483WR 10Kg Washing Machine – White | Cyber Monday price £299 | Was £429 | You save £130 (30%) at AO.com

The Zanussi Lindo300 10kg drum capacity, great for larger households. Chuck all the uniforms and jeans in one go and get it over with. According to Zanussi, the Lindo300 "focuses water in the wash for cleaner results". There is a speedy 30 minute quick wash programme in case you are on the run but want to wash that top quickly so you can have it ready for tomorrow. Super quiet model - great for open plan living with dimensions of H85 x W60 x D66 – in centimetres.View Deal

Samsung QLED QE55Q60RA 55" 4K TV | Was £899 | Now £699 | Save £200 at AO.com

Samsung's 55" QLED TV set brings 4K Ultra HD plus Dynamic HDR10+ for improved, vibrant colour. Non 4K content is upscaled by the Quantum 4K processor while the TV features a wide range of streaming apps including including Apple TV and BT Sport. A really cool feature is the ambient mode, which allows the TV to blend into your room when it’s turned off: it mimics the paint or wallpaper you’ve got behind the screen, showing it on the display – with family photos or things like weather reports over the top.View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer | Was: £449 | Now: £279 | Save: £170 at AO.com

A fantastic saving on what is a kitchen essential for anyone who likes to cook. Its 300 Watt power output makes short work of kneading dough, and because it comes equipped with four accessories, you’ll always have the right tool for the job. These include a mixing bowl, a wire whisk, a dough hook and a flat beater. The variable speeds give you more control, too.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £299 | Now £199 | Save £100 at AO.com

The Dyson V7 offers up to 30 minutes run time from a single charge, the 2 in 1 tool makes switching between surfaces easy and the 2 Tier Radial cyclone technology captures more dust. Above floor cleaning is easy with the handheld option and when you're done you can hygienically empty the bin at the push of a button. A bargain at £199.View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100 at AO.com

Spend an extra £100 (and still save £100) and you can upgrade to the Dyson V8 Animal which provides up to 40 minutes of run time from a single charge. The cleaner comes with a special tool to remove embedded pet hair from carpets, a hard-bristled brush easily removes ground-in dirt and the cleaner also comes with mini motorised tool and dusting brush.View Deal

Shark DuoClean with Flexology Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £349 | Now £199 | Save £150 at AO.com

The Shark DuoClean offers up to 22 minutes run time from a single charge while the double brush design captures all types of dirt. it also comes with a handy tool for corners and crevices and dusting brush for cleaning delicate surfaces. Additionally, the flexible design makes it easy to clean awkward areas and £150 off makes it a great Cyber Monday vacuum cleaner buy.View Deal

Save over £100 on vacuum cleaners

Deal highlight: Shark Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner | Was: £269 | Now: £178 | Save: £91

Save over 30% on coffee machines

Deal highlight: De’Longhi Autentica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was: £789 | Now: £449 | Save: £340

Save over 20% on dishwashers

Deal highlight: Samsung Integrated Standard Dishwasher | Was: £499 | Now: £389 | Save: £110

Save up to 30% on TVs

Deal highlight: LG 55” Smart 4K Ultra HD TV | Was: £549 | Now: £449 | Save: £50

Save up to £130 on washer dryers

Deal highlight: Bosch 9kg Washing Machine | Was: £499 | Now: £369 | Save: £130

Save up to 50% on fridge freezers

Deal highlight: Bosch Frost Free Fridge Freezer | Was: £599 | Now: £499 | SAVE: £100

Save over £50 on food preparation appliances

Deal highlight: Ninja Soup Maker and Blender | Was: £149 | Now: £98 | Save: £51

Save up to 50% on bread makers

Deal highlight: Panasonic Croustina Bread Maker | Was: £199 | Now: £99 | Save: £100

How can you get the best AO.com Cyber Monday deals

AO.com has supplied four tips to help you get the best Cyber Monday deals. These tips don't just apply to AO.com, though, they apply to all retailers. Here they are:

1: Do your research. To ensure you get the best possible deal on the day, make a list of the items you’d ideally like to buy, prioritise them and stick to your list. This means you won’t overspend but you can still purchase everything you need.

2: Sign up. Register for online accounts with retailers ahead of the event so you can be the first to know about the best deals around. Most retailers offer a sign-up service so that you can enter your email address and be notified when the Cyber Monday deals go live.

3: Get on the retailer’s apps and social media. Follow the retailers you want to hear about for their upcoming discounts and offers during Cyber Monday. Also, download their app and set up a notification so you are aware of any new deals that launch. You can follow AO.com on Twitter, and download the My AO app for iOS and Android.

4: Timing is everything. Due to the large volume of visitors some websites crashed before customers could grab their bargain last year. Be ahead of the game and shop at times that would be typically quieter to avoid this risk.

