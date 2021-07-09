Ann Summers takes things down a few degrees with luxury metal rabbit designed to be kept chilled

Ann Summers has launched a selection of new toys ready for the summer, and it includes a luxe metal rabbit designed to unlock an entirely new range of sensations. A regular name in our sex toy guides, Ann Summers' range includes some of the best Fleshlights and best dildos around, but these new additions offer something a bit different. Alongside that unique sounding rabbit, other new additions include a travel-friendly, wallet-friendly bullet vibrator that looks like a lipstick, and a love egg with remote control for couples' play.

Created on the 30 year anniversary of the original rabbit, Ann Summers' Luxury Metal Rabbit uses the same iconic design, but amps things up a notch with a metal shaft. The bunny ears, understandably, are still soft silicone. It's designed to be kept in the fridge, presumably in some kind of sealed tupperware so it's all hygienic, and used cold for what is undoubtedly a unique sensation. The extra weight also apparently delivers a more intense orgasm.

Ann Summers' new Luxury Metal Rabbit (Image credit: Ann Summers)

Want something a little less intense? The My Viv Lipstick vibrator is a dinky bullet vibrator shaped like a lipstick, with some cute packaging to match. It delivers 10 different vibration settings, is small enough to be a great travel companion, and it's waterproof too.

Finally, there's a smooth, silicone Self Love Egg. Another smart looking design, this rechargeable and waterproof toy comes with a wireless remote, so you can hand over control to a partner if you so wish. There are three speeds and seven vibration patterns to explore, and it's already getting some excellent reviews.

Head to Ann Summers to browse the full range.