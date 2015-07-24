And TechRadar's Phone of the Year is...

TechRadar's 2015 Phone Awards took place last night, with the excellent Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge crowned the phone of the year.

There have been some amazing phones this year, so finding the winners were no easy task for the judging panel including our own Gareth Beavis and John McCann, as well as other tech experts from across the UK.

Here are all the winners:

Best Phone

Sasmung Galaxy S6 Edge

Highly commended: Apple iPhone 6 Plus

Best Tablet

Apple iPad Air 2

Highly commended: Xperia Z4 Tablet

Best Smartwatch

Apple Watch

Highly commended: Sony SmartWatch 3

Best Innovation

Ikea Wireless Charging Furniture

Highly commended: Apple Pay

Best Value Phone

Moto G (2014)

Highly commended: Microsoft Lumia 640

Best Value Tablet

Tesco Hudl 2

Highly commended: Nvidia Shield Tablet

Don't forget to check out our guide to the best tablet

Best App

Whats App

Don't forget to check out our guide to the best smartphones.