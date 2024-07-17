I'm a retro gaming expert and this is my pick of the last chance Prime Day deals for under £50

Along with the big ticket items, such as TVs and kitchen appliances, I always scan Amazon Prime Day for amazing gaming deals – especially retro gaming.

I've been writing about games since the late 80s so have a deep love for vintage consoles as much as I do for the modern, and own a whole bundle of original machines and retro reissues. I've even built a multi-game arcade cabinet from a Raspberry Pi 4.

But even still, I love a bargain on a retro games machine or two, and as well as the Atari 2600+, which is also available at a huge discount this Prime Day, I've spied the Anbernic RG35XX with a great offer.

Coming packed with thousands of games from across many different classic platforms, it's now priced under £50 – a proper bargain.

Anbernic RG35XX retro handheld with 6,900 games: was £57.98, now £46.38 at Amazon

Usually priced around the £60 mark, the RG35XX has a 3.5-inch full-colour display and can emulate multiple games consoles and machines from the 80s on. It comes pre-loaded with a 64GB microSD card containing 6,900 games.

I already own an RG35XX myself, which I always keep in the top drawer of my desk for quick gaming sessions.

It runs on Linux and comes with Anbernic's own user experience, giving you access to the many 1,000s of games playable via multiple console emulators. This includes Game Boy, SNES, NES, Mega Drive, PC Engine and arcade coin-ops.

Dual system support means it can run Garlic too. And you can add your own game ROMs easily.

The pocket-sized handheld can even be plugged into a TV via its HDMI port, so you can play games on a bigger screen, too.

Get yourself a case too

If you want to protect your Anbernic RG35XX when it arrives, you should also consider getting yourself a carry case. Luckily, one of those is available in the Prime Day sales too.

Hard Carrying Case for RG35XX Handheld: was £14.50, now £11.25 at Amazon

This black case is especially designed to hold the Anbernic RG35XX retro gaming handheld and any accessories, such as a charging cable.

You can see a collection of other Prime Day retro gaming deals here. Remember though, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the discounts, although you can sign up on a 30-day free trial right now and have a month to decide if you want to continue to subscribe or cancel at any time.