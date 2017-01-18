An Optoma Full HD projector at £399.98 is our T3 Deal of the Day

Optoma DH1009 Full 3D 1080p Projector, save £50 now £399.98 at Ebuyer

Optoma DH1009 Full 3D 1080p Projector, save £50 now £399.98 at Ebuyer

The best gaming deals

Sony PS4 Vertical Stand now £14.99 at Tesco Direct

Dishonored 2 On PS4 now £19.95 at The Game Collection

Bladestore Nightmare On Xbox One now £10.99 at argos.co.uk

Pokemon Moon On 3DS now £28.99 at Simply Games Ltd

New Super Mario Bros. U + New Super Luigi U On Wii U now £14 at Tesco Direct

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker On Wii U now £14 at Tesco Direct

Dead Rising 3 On Xbox One now £11.82 at Amazon UK

Rainbow Six Siege On Xbox One now £17.09 at Amazon UK

The best headphone and audio deals

7dayshop Aero Freedom Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Headphones Headset now £37.99 at Amazon UK 

The best computing and accessory deals

Dell XPS 15 15.6inch laptop, 1TB hard drive, Windows 10, get 10% off with the code GJ7$8DW5?37HL$ now £1214 at Dell (Main Account)

Corsair M65 PRO Multi-Colour RGB Backlit Performance Optical Gaming Mouse - Black now £44.99 at Amazon UK 

The best gadget deals 

Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, use code 20NEWYEAR now £15.99 at Amazon UK 

