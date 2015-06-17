Amazon's most popular Kindle just got even better

It's been a while since Amazon gave its most popular Kindle a reboot, but the time has finally come and the all new Paperwhite packs a stonking screen.

When it comes to ereaders there's a clear leader in the market with Amazon's Kindle range dominating the space - it's really the only choice for today's discerning digital reader.

While the Kindle Voyage is the flagship of the range, it's the Kindle Paperwhite which is the retailers best seller and it now packs the same high density display with 300 pixels per inch across its six inches.

That's a whole lot of pixels, up from 212ppi on the previous Paperwhite, so your eyes are in for a real treat.

Your eyes will love it

There's also a new font which makes reading faster while straining your eyes less, and new typesetting features allows authors to improve the layout of their books.

You can pre-order the all new Kindle Paperwhite now with stock expected to ship from June 30. The base Wi-Fi only, with ads model costs £109.99 and the top version (Wi-Fi and 3G with no ads) will set you back £179.99.