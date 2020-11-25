Top 3 Amazon Kindle Black Friday deals of the day

There's nothing like curling up with a good book as we get deeper into winter. Amazon clearly knows this and is offering some big Kindle discounts for Black Friday 2020, including the Kindle, Kindle Kids Edition, and Kindle Oasis.

When it comes to e-readers, Amazon has kinda cornered the market, with a massive selection of books, magazines, periodicals, and other content on top of some remarkably cheap and high quality hardware. Finding and reading books has never been so convenient.

While we're big fans of the Kindle Paperwhite, the deals on offer here are for the base-level Kindle, the Kindle Kids Edition (equipped with a more rugged outer shell), and high-end Kindle Oasis, the best e-reader going if you can spare the cash.

The joy of owning a Kindle comes in part from having an entire library's worth of books in a tiny little device that doesn't hurt if it falls on your face during late night reading sessions in bed. Books are also, on average, cheaper and Amazon offers a Kindle Unlimited subscription service.

Amazon Kindle | White or Black | £69.99 £49.99

Don't be fooled: the basic Kindle is a fantastic e-reader and now comes with a backlight. If you or someone you know only want to casually read, then this is the device for you and there's currently £20 off. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition | Blue or Pink | £99.99 £59.99

The clue really is in the name here. Kindle Kids Edition offers everything the basic version of the Kindle does but with a more rugged casing. Amazon offers a two-year replacement guarantee and one year of Kids+, with over a thousand books.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis | Gold or Granite | £229.99 £169.99

The high-end Kindle Oasis is perfect for the voracious reader, especially those who read in the bath (as the Oasis is waterproof!), and right now there's a £60 saving on the 8GB and 32GB models ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

So, if you're looking to up your reading game with a Kindle, Amazon is offering some exceptional early Black Friday deals.

Amazon's other Black Friday deals