Amazon's new Xbox deal is the cheapest way to play next-gen games today

Looking for a way to play next-gen games without having to break the bank? Well, Amazon is running an offer where you can get a refurbished Xbox Series S for less than £200.

The Xbox Series S is a fantastic console with a great compact design as well as the ability to play games at 1440p resolution at 120fps. It's a digital-only device (no discs) and is known as the cheaper alternative to the Xbox Series X at £449.99. This is a "Certified Refurbished" console from Amazon, so not entirely new but it's almost 25% cheaper.

"This Xbox Series S (Certified Refurbished) has been put through a rigorous certification process, tested to confirm it’s working properly, and inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality. Refurbished to original specifications for electric performance. Unit may contain cosmetic imperfections," reads Amazon's description. Further warranty information (opens in new tab) can be found here.

Xbox Series S (Certified Refurbished): £249.99 £189.99

Get an Xbox Series S refurbished console for close to 25% off the RRP price, giving you access to play next-gen titles.

Why get an Xbox Series S today

The regular RRP for an Xbox Series S is £229.99, so you are saving a good £40 there that can be put towards an Xbox Game Pass (opens in new tab) subscription at £7.99 a month. By doing this, you literally won't have to spend another penny as Xbox Game Pass offers access to 100s of video games like Halo Infinite, Gears 5, Immortality, Inside, Among Us, Tetris Effect, Doom, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and many, many more. On top of this, subscribers can play Xbox Game Studio titles the day they launch.

There's also Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that offers all of the above but includes Xbox Live Gold (an online subscription plus free monthly games), EA Play, Xbox Cloud Gaming and the ability to play Xbox games via PC. It's known as the best deal in gaming for a reason.

With 2023 set to be a huge year for video games, this is a terrific opportunity to get in on the action at a great cheap price. This offer expires today, so don't miss out!

