Amazon Spring Sale launches as thousands of products get discounted

The Amazon Spring Sale is now on and judging by the thousands of products that are now discounted down to a lower price, it truly is as if Amazon Prime Day has come early.

The Amazon Spring Sale stretches store-wide, which means that there are discounts in every department at the online retailer, just like Amazon Prime Day.

From price cuts on Amazon devices to discounts on coffee machines and laptops, through to reductions on books and beauty products, and on to cost carves on outdoor furniture, video games, jewellery, TVs and much more, the Amazon Spring Sale is a massive sales event.

What we're specifically happy to see is that the Amazon Spring Sale even extends into Amazon's fashion brands, meaning it is currently a great place to refresh the wardrobe in advance of the Spring and Summer months.

Those working from home will also be happy to see that the AmazonBasics range of products is also discounted as part of the sale, meaning that cheap office supplies and furniture like office chairs and desks can be bagged cheaper, too.

We advise anyone interested to head right on over to Amazon right now and check out the full range of Spring Sale deals, but for those who want something more specific we've linked below to the most popular product categories as well as highlight a sample deal from the many on offer.

📺 TVs and home cinema – TCL 43-inch 4K TV now only £288

💻 Computers and accessories – Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard now 45% off

🎧 Headphones and speakers – Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds now half price

🎮 Video games and accessories – Astro Gaming A10 Wired Headset now £49.99

🏃‍♂️ Sports, fitness and wearables – Garmin Forerunner 35 now 31% off

📱 Mobile phones – Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G reduced down to only £149

🔪 Home and kitchen – Ecovacs DEEBOT OSMO Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 25% off

👚 Fashion – Up to 70% off women, men and children's clothing, shoes and accessories

💄 Personal care and grooming – BaByliss Pro 235 Elegance Hair Straightener discounted by 65%

🔨 DIY and tools – Kasa Smart Bulbs are 61% off right now

🧸 Toys and games – Hasbro board games reduced by up to 47%

🌼 Garden and outdoors – Hozelock Pico Reel garden hose now only £23.35

📻 Amazon devices – Amazon Echo Buds currently 50% off

🤑 Deals under £15 – Samsung EVO 128GB microSDXC now just £13.99

Remember, just like on Amazon Prime Day the best way to get the most out of an Amazon sale is by being an Amazon Prime member. This is because not only do you get free and priority postage on deals, but you also get exclusive offers, too. Check out T3's How to get a free Amazon Prime account for Amazon Prime Day feature to see how you can really bargain hunt like a pro.

The Amazon Spring Sale runs from today, 22 March, right through until 21 March 2021, with new deals dropping every day. As such, we recommend bargain hunters to check in at the retailer every 24 hours.