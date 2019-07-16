Amazon Prime Day Walmart Deal: Mix it up with this NutriBullet blender deal

Amazon is treating us well with deals this Amazon Prime Day, but so do other major retailers like Walmart. Everyone is trying to offer better deals than the others so people go and spend their hard earned currency on their website. The clear winners of this online battle are us, customers. We are being showered with better and better deals by the hour.

One great example of this is the 9-piece NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender offer from Walmart. This blender is the perfect companion for someone with a healthy lifestyle. Not only does the 900W motor works wonders with all manners of fruits, seeds and nuts, but it is also very easy to clean and maintain.

Thanks to the NutriBullet's unique design, it doesn't just blend but pulverizes ingredients, making it easier for your body to digest the food. Ever wanted to try to make your own nut butter? The NutriBullet is here to help you with that too.

In the US, only 1 in 10 adults gets enough vegetables and fruits on a daily basis. Peeling and consuming fruit and veg on the go is less than convenient. Throw all raw ingredients in the NutriBullet blender and let it bust open seeds, crack through stems and shred tough skin, creating smooth drinks you can have on the train, in the car, everywhere.

$70 off at Walmart, amazing price for this kitchen appliance! Don't hold off till Black Friday for a better deal; you may get scurvy.

NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender| Now $59 | Was $129 | Save $70

No fruit is tough enough for the NutriBullet Pro 900 blender. Comes with 2 cups and other accessories to complete the 9 piece set. Create perfect smoothies and protein shakes and curb your hunger on the go. Now $70 off, better than half price!View Deal

Whether you're a smoothie lover or whipping up a protein shake, this Nutribullet actually is as good as all the endless infomercials about it claim.

Rival Amazon Prime Day sales live right now

Currys Black Tag Summer Event – live now

eBay UK 15 Days of Deals – live now to July 30

Very’s Very Big Deals sale – live now

Lovehoney UK 50% off sale – live now

Goldsmiths sale – live now

John Lewis clearance sale – live now

Le Creuset summer sale – live now

Go Outdoors sale – live now

AllSaints sale – live now

Nike sale – live now

Schuh sale – live now

Office sale – live now

Dr Martens sale – live now

Walmart July sale – July 14 to July 17

eBay US Crash Sale – July 15

eBay US July Deals – live now until July 20

Dell Black Friday in July – live now

Newegg FantasTech sale – live now until July 18

Target Deal Days – July 15 and 16

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – July 19 to August 4

Lovehoney US 50% off sale – live now