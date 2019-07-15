Amazon Prime Day Walmart Deal: Mini fridge for a mini price

Walmart Rollback deals are stealing the show from Amazon Prime Day this year. With TVs discounted to half price and vacuums for over a $100 off, there is something for everyone at Walmart.

One of my personal favorite is the Chefman 4L Personal Fridge. If you are one of those people whose sandwiches keep on disappearing from the communal fridge at work or at the dorm, this handy little cooler is perfect for you. Since the Chefman is light, portable and also comes with a car charger, you can also take it with you to road trips or even keep a beverage at your side during your commute. Nothing beats popping a cold soda open in the middle of a traffic jam!

On top of this, the Chefman 4L Mini Fridge has a warming function too. Granted, it won't replace your microwave but it's good enough to gently warm up your food when you're out and about during the winter months. A reviewer on Walmart mentioned it's handy to keep this little fridge at the side of her bed, saving her the trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night.

Doubles as a skincare fridge: keep all your products cool and within arm's reach.

It comes in 4 colors too, choose between Black, White, Blue or Pink and blend the Chefman Mini Fridge into your room's decor.