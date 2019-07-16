Amazon Prime Day: up to 80% off fragrances from Calvin Klein, Ghost, Jimmy Choo for one more day

Smell great for Amazon Prime Day! Amazon has slashed the price of fragrances by as much as 80-percent! The mega sale includes big brands such as Calvin Klein, Vera Wang, Lacoste, and many, many more.

The sale sees prices slashed on perfumes, colognes, eau de toilettes, and everything in between, so if you're in the market for a new fragrance, these deals are not to be missed – but they will be missed if you wait until midnight tonight, when the sales end.

• Black Friday: hot new fragrance for men and women, coming soon…

You can check out all of the fragrance deals by following the link below:

There are dozens of products on offer, and far too many to include here, so we've included a selection of the very best deals below.

Beyonce Heat Eau de Parfum Fragrance for Women, 100 ml | was £40.00 | now £7.99 | save 80%

Beyoncé Heat is a captivating fragrance that unleashes a spirited fire within. It is a unique expression of a woman's powerful sensuality and reflects a self-assured woman, who is not afraid to desire and to be desired. An alluring, modern fragrance, Beyoncé Heat embodies that compelling spirit.View Deal

Calvin Klein ck one Eau de Toilette | was £59.00 | now £22.50 | save 62%

The fragrance begins with bright notes of mandarin orange, papaya, bergamot, and lemon. The heart comes to life with an aromatic harmony of nutmeg, violet, jasmine, lily-of-the-valley and rose. The drydown is a sensual combination of musk and amber.View Deal

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment for Women Eau de Parfum | was £68.00 | now £19.95 | save 71%

Eternity Moment by Calvin Klein is a floral fragrance for women enhanced by the addition of ripe freshly squeezed fruits and sensual musk. This lovely perfume by Calvin Klein captivates with a luscious blend of dew kissed, fresh florals and fruits. Eternity Moment contains pomegranate, Chinese pink peony blossom, tasberry cashmere, warm rose wood and musk, lychee, guava, romantic passionflower and nymphea.View Deal

David Beckham Instinct Eau De Toilette Perfume for Men, 75 ml | was £35.00 | now £8.74 | save 75%

From the house of David Beckham, a man who is synonymous with fashion, style, sport and success comes David Beckham’s Aftershave for men, Instinct, a pure concentrate of daring and that’s become a contemporary classic. This masculine aromatic fougere is for the man who looks for a smooth blend of style and masculinity. Instinct leads with a flash of freshness thanks to the bright Italian bergamot and a sparkling blend of orange and mandarin. View Deal

Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Her Eau de Toilette Spray | was £50.00 | now £15.21 | save 70%

CKIN2U for women by Calvin Klein opens with a burst of pink grapefruit fizz and a surge of mouth-watering sugar orchid. Lit from within, neon amber rushes throughout. The base of the perfume is flush with seduction, satisfaction, and a lingering afterglow.View Deal

Ghost Women's Deep Night EDT, 75 ml | was £46.50 | now £21.80 | save 53%

Enter the Deep Night. Sensual, intoxicating and heady. This is a rush of emotion. The scent opens with addictive notes of Indian rose and belle de nuit flower which only opens and releases its perfume at night. A heart of ripe peach and moon flower is woven with rich base notes of vanilla orchid and precious wood, for a powerful, mysterious close. Captured in a violet crescent moon bottle.View Deal

Joop! Jump Eau de Toilette, 100 ml | was £50.00 | now £15.06 | save 70%

Jump For Men By Joop starts with top notes of rosemary, caraway, grapefruit ,continues with middle notes of coriander, heliotrope ,ending with base notes of tonka bean, musk, vetiver . The perfume comes in a 100 ml bottle. It's a strong scent, we love it.View Deal

Paul Smith Rose Eau de Parfum, 100ml | was £55.00 | now £22.30 | save 59%

Fresh. Modern. Airy. Individual. Addictive. Sensual. Not words you'd automatically associate with a rose fragrance. But the moment you mist Paul Smith Rose, you abandon all preconceptions. Paul Smith brings to this fragrance his signature skill an instinctive knack of redefining the classics, introducing an unmistakable note of edgy elegance. This is, quite simply, a rose fragrance for a new generation.View Deal

Vera Wang Signature Eau de Parfum for Women, 100 ml | was £79.00 | now £20.50 | save 74%

The Vera Wang women signature fragrance is a golden colour and floral bouquet that is at once sensual and intimate. The scent, developed by firmenich, begins on a top note of Bulgarian rose, calla lily and mandarin flower. The middle note of gardenia, lotus, iris and white stephanotis is based on a note of sheer musk's, white woods and floral nectar.View Deal

Montblanc Legend Eau de Toilette | was £63.00 | now £39.50 | save 37%

Legend is the ultimate masculine fragrance which simultaneously expresses strength and softness. A fresh Fougère, with top notes of Italian bergamot and French Lavender, the heart reveals woody-floral notes of oakmoss, cedar and pomarose, while the base develops with sandalwood and tonka bean.View Deal

Calvin Klein Man Eau de Toilette, 100 ml | was £52.00 | now £19.95 | save 62%

Calvin Klein Man aftershave is the essence of the modern man captured in a blend of crisp freshness, exotic spices and fresh woods. The perfume starts with a fresh wave of rosemary and citruses- bergamot and mandarin, combined with airy notes of violet leaves. The heart is made of bay leaf, nutmeg, insence and spearmint. The base introduces intense notes of cypress, guaiac tree, amberwood and musk.View Deal

Lacoste Eau de Lacoste Femme Eau de Parfum, 90 ml | was £50.00 | now £28.00 | save 44%

Eau de Lacoste is a brand new feminine scent, the equivalent of the L.12.12 men's fragrance collection. This rich fragrance of white flowers reminds us of the freshness of a clean white cotton shirt. The base notes are white pineapple, mandarin and bergamot combined with Sambac jasmine, orange blossom and pineapple blossom. They added a bit of sandalwood, peru balsam, vetiver and vanilla to finish this composition. The stylish bottle design is inspired by the shape of a tennis ball.View Deal

Ghost The Fragrance Purity EDT Spray, 30 ml | was £27.00 | now £19.95 | save 26%

Ghost's fresh new fragrance takes its counterpart on a journey through rolling hills and Hazy fields for a modern update on an iconic English classic. View Deal

Lacoste L.12.12 Magnetic Pour Lui Eau de Toilette, 175 ml | was £67.00 | now £28.48 | save 57%

The iconic L.12.12 Polo shirt created by tennis champion and innovator René Lacoste is reinterpreted in Eau de Lacoste L.12.12 magnetic Pour Lui. Exhilarating, playful, and sophisticated, the scent is a modern take on all that is quintessentially Lacoste, as it gradually reveals its magnetic attraction. Starting off with a fresh and playful burst, green Mountain juniper serves a surprising aromatic freshness. An elegant watery violet accord releases an effortless, modern masculinity, before offering sensual and intense base notes of patchouli and amber.View Deal

Abercrombie & Fitch First Instinct Blue For Men Eau de Toilette, 50ml and Hair and Body Wash, 200ml | was £46.00 | now £18.20 | save 60%

First Instinct blue is an unexpected, bold and very masculine fresh fern in which freshness and deeper tones collide. The perfume plays The balance of an energetic opening, a spicy development and an addictive wake. The first impression is all frosted apple, combined with juicy bergamot and aromatic cardamom. A blend of pepper, Rosemary and fresh lavender illuminates the heart while giving it a familiar charm. At the base, The addictive amber, supported by rich sandalwood and Tonka beans, leaves behind a trail of deeper shades. For abercrombie, this is the scented expression of this exhilarating moment where we can see that apart from the sky, nothing can stop us. A fresh and unique fern perfume designed for the adventurous man who lives according to his first Instinct.View Deal

Hollister Festival Vibes For Him Eau de Toilette and Hair/Body Wash | was £32.00 | now £13.50 | save 58%

Festival vibes for him is a fresh Fougere fragrance that invites the wearer to feel the music and fill every moment with excitement. Energetic and magnetic, his fragrance Top notes of fresh pineapple and birch leaves, adding an interesting twist of herbal woody accord and Ginger root drying down to memorable oak moss and ambergris. Ideal for the guy that does not let himself be defined by anyone or anything, festival vibes for him has a fun energy and breaks the rules. This set includes: Hollister festival vibes for him Edt 50ml + 100ml Hair and body washView Deal

Jennifer Lopez Glow Eau de Toilette for Women - 100 ml | was £41.00 | now £19.00 | save 54%

Glow by jlo is Jennifer Lopez signature scent. Three harmonies meet and merge in the notes. First comes the freshness of neroli, orange blossom and pink grapefruit, this is followed by the sexiness of rose, sandalwood and amber. Finally clean notes of soft musk, jasmine, orris and vanilla in the base round out the scent. The result is a skin-scent - real, intimate, exciting. A scent as immaculate and creamy as a lush white rose.View Deal

Didn't find what you're looking for? Be sure to check out all of the fragrance deals at Amazon Prime Day.

Alternative Prime Day sales from around the web