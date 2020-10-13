Amazon Prime Day: this Garmin Instinct price drop just made outdoor fitness tracking way cheaper

Thank heavens Amazon Prime Day is here and with it came this excellent cheap Garmin watch deal – rejoice!

Amazon Prime Day Garmin Instinct deal
Matt Kollat

Here it is: the best Amazon Prime Day deals started rolling in as we speak and among those deals is this excellent Garmin watch deal. And not just any Garmin watch deal but a cheap Garmin Instinct deal, making one of the best outdoor watches cheap enough to be affordable to mere mortals like us.

• Buy the Garmin Instinct for £169.99, was £219, you save £49.01 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Outdoor smartwatch | On sale for £169.99 | Was £219 | you save £49.01 at Amazon
The Garmin Instinct features a 'chemically-strengthened' glass, integrated 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, global satellite systems with GPS, GLONASS and Galileo support and supports smart notifications too. It is also tough as hell: the Garmin Instinct was constructed in U.S. military standard plus it's water rated up to 10 ATM.View Deal

