Amazon Prime Day: this Garmin Instinct price drop just made outdoor fitness tracking way cheaper

Here it is: the best Amazon Prime Day deals started rolling in as we speak and among those deals is this excellent Garmin watch deal. And not just any Garmin watch deal but a cheap Garmin Instinct deal, making one of the best outdoor watches cheap enough to be affordable to mere mortals like us.

• Buy the Garmin Instinct for £169.99, was £219, you save £49.01 at Amazon

Interested in other cheap Garmin watch deals? We have plenty of those as well as a handy guide to the best running watches and best triathlon watches so you can make an educated decision which multisport watch to buy next. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming in slowly but steadily, better bookmark those pages too.

Garmin Instinct Outdoor smartwatch | On sale for £169.99 | Was £219 | you save £49.01 at Amazon

The Garmin Instinct features a 'chemically-strengthened' glass, integrated 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, global satellite systems with GPS, GLONASS and Galileo support and supports smart notifications too. It is also tough as hell: the Garmin Instinct was constructed in U.S. military standard plus it's water rated up to 10 ATM.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK