Amazon Prime Day: the best Amazon Smart Plug deals

Amazon never shies away from heavily discounting their already modestly priced own products for Amazon Prime Day, which is why it makes perfect sense to bag any upgrades you've had your eye on during the sales event. The cheapest prices and, naturally for Prime Members, totally free shipping, too.

The Amazon Smart Plug turns your regular sockets into – well – smart ones. Would you like to turn the coffee machine on just before you wake up to have a nice cuppa when you roll out of bed? Well with an Amazon Smart Plug you can schedule all your connected devices using the Alexa app or your Echo smart speaker.

You don't need a smart home hub to control the Amazon Smart Plugs, either. If you have a smart speaker already (there are plenty being discounted as part of the Prime Day Sale) you can turn the sockets on using nothing but your voice.

With the Smart Plug being discounted to such an appealing price, this is the perfect time to turn your regular home into a smart home!

(Image credit: Amazon)

For even more great smart plugs be sure to also check out T3's detailed best smart plugs buying guide. We've also got loads of quality smart home products in our best smart home gadgets guide, and a selection of quality high-tech lighting solutions in our best smart bulbs guide. Check them out for plenty of smart home inspiration.

Rival Amazon Prime Day sales live now

Currys Black Tag Summer Event – live now

eBay UK 15 Days of Deals – live now to July 30

Very’s Very Big Deals sale – live now

Lovehoney UK 50% off sale – live now

Goldsmiths sale – live now

John Lewis clearance sale – live now

Le Creuset summer sale – live now

Go Outdoors sale – live now

AllSaints sale – live now

Nike sale – live now

Schuh sale – live now

Office sale – live now

Dr Martens sale – live now

Walmart July sale – July 14 to July 17

eBay US Crash Sale – July 15

eBay US July Deals – live now until July 20

Dell Black Friday in July – live now until July 12

Newegg FantasTech sale – live now until July 18

Target Deal Days – July 15 and 16

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – July 19 to August 4

Lovehoney US 50% off sale – live now