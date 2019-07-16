Amazon Prime Day: the best Amazon Echo Spot deals

Have you been holding out for Amazon Prime Day deals to start your smart speaker journey? Well look no further than the Amazon Echo Spot, which is one of the absolute best smart home hubs are the market today.

The Amazon Echo Spot is basically your Echo Dot but with an added circular screen. So it has all the benefits of Amazon's other smart speakers but with the added screen which can display the time, lyrics of the song you're listening to (UK only) or the weather forecast. It looks like an upgraded version of an alarm clock but knows way more.

Oh, and don't forget you can call any landline or mobile number (UK only), as well as Skype your friends using the built in screen and the 2nd generation far-field microphones.

The Amazon Echo Spot speakers are good enough to listen to podcasts and audio books but if you wanted even better sound quality, you can hook it up with any speakers you have in your home thanks to 3.5mm line out the Bluetooth connectivity.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Thanks to Alexa's AI, the Echo Spot understands subtle instructions too. If you wanted to play a very specific type of music, for example, you can just ask the Echo Spot to do so. 'Alexa, play me 1970 psychedelic songs from Canada' might have a been a sentence you never thought you will say but it would make perfect sense if you had an Echo Spot.

We thought the Echo Spot looked like the best Echo yet when it came out.

