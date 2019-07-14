Amazon Prime Day: the best Amazon Echo Input and Echo Sub deals

Thinking about upgrading your speaker system at home but couldn't justify the price until now? Well why not have a look around the many Amazon Prime Day deals currently on offer, which include the excellent Amazon Echo Input and Amazon Echo Sub.

Amazon is famous for a lot of things, but definitely not for keeping their prices high. When you thought they can't drop their prices any lower, they surprise you with a sale like this. There are some amazing offers on Amazon devices below.

You might have a great speaker at home already and didn't want to get an Amazon Echo because you don't like compromising on sound quality? Good news: the Amazon Echo Input adds Alexa to your speaker, essentially making it a smart speaker. Connect via the 3.5mm line out or Bluetooth.

Maybe you have an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot already and want to give it a bit more oomph? Get the Amazon Echo Sub. This bad boy delivers 100W (!) deep bass through its 6" woofer.

To get a better idea of what both of these top pieces of tech can do check out out mini guides below.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Input

With it's 4 microphones, the Amazon Echo Input can hear you form across the room, even if music is playing. And music it can play! Stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify or listen to your favourite audio books on Audible.

Connect the Amazon Echo Input to your speaker using the 3.5mm line out or via Bluetooth. It's slim, low-profile design gives a non-obtrusive look to the Echo Input.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Sub

Pair up your Amazon Echo or Echo Plus (sold separately) with the Echo Sub and feel the bass in your stomach when you're listening to your best playlists on Spotify. The punchy bass i delivered through the 6" down–firing speaker.

After the Echo Sub has been plugged in, just open the Alexa app and connect the subwoofer to your Echo device (or devices) wirelessly.

Rival Amazon Prime Day sales live now

Currys Black Tag Summer Event – live now

eBay UK 15 Days of Deals – live now to July 30

Very’s Very Big Deals sale – live now

Lovehoney UK 50% off sale – live now

Goldsmiths sale – live now

John Lewis clearance sale – live now

Le Creuset summer sale – live now

Go Outdoors sale – live now

AllSaints sale – live now

Nike sale – live now

Schuh sale – live now

Office sale – live now

Dr Martens sale – live now

Walmart July sale – July 14 to July 17

eBay US Crash Sale – July 15

eBay US July Deals – live now until July 20

Dell Black Friday in July – live now until July 12

Newegg FantasTech sale – live now until July 18

Target Deal Days – July 15 and 16

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – July 19 to August 4

Lovehoney US 50% off sale – live now