Amazon Prime Day: the best Amazon Echo and Echo Plus deals

This year's Amazon Prime Day is chock full of smart home deals. Amazon has a great deal of smart devices on offer to make you seriously consider upgrading your home to a smart one, and among them are the excellent Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Plus smart speakers.

And what a better way to go smart by getting the 2nd generation Echo or Echo Plus models. These smart speakers are a perfect bland of size, style and functions and can do all what you expect of such a device: play music, make calls, set alarms and reminders and ask questions, among other things.

Not like the Amazon Echo or the Amazon Echo Plus was an expensive device even before, but with the discounted price, it would be a shame not to get one.

If you're not quite sure if you would benefit from a built-in smart home hub, the Amazon Echo is the best option for you. Be amazed by it's 360° omnidirectional sound and 7 microphones that can hear you from any direction.

If you want to start your smart home, the simplest way is to get an Amazon Echo Plus. with the built-in Zigbee smart home hub, this smart speaker can automatically detect and set up connected devices in your home.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)

The 2nd generation Amazon Echo is the perfect entry point to the world of smart speakers. Enjoy music as it meant to be thanks to the 2.5" downward–firing woofer as well as a 0.6" tweeter, powered by Dolby. You can also play different music across your Echo devices in each room in your house.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Generation)

The new premium speaker of the 2nd generation Amazon Echo Plus can deliver jaw-dropping sound quality to your living room. It also has a built in Zigbee smart home hub that detects and automatically sets up your smart devices, saving you the hassle. All this on top of the features you'd expect from a well-built smart speaker.

