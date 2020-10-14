Amazon Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals: S20, S10 Lite, A41, A51 and A21s reduced

A number of Samsung Galaxy phones are currently discounted in the Amazon Prime Day deals spectacular, with big bucks cut off hot handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S20. As such, it's a great time to shop if you're looking for a quality SIM free upgrade.

Below we've rounded up five of the best Samsung Galaxy phone deals available this Amazon Prime Day. We've tried to include a variety of devices at a number of different price points, too, so that no matter the budget you're shopping with, there's an attractive discount to consider.

Samsung Galaxy S20 | Was: £799 | Now: £649

The 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 is now just £649 after a £150 price cut for Prime Day. You get a choice of four colourways, too, and delivery is free.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite | Was: £579 | Now: £399

The huge-screen Galaxy S10 Lite gets an even bigger Prime Day price cut, with a 31% reduction meaning a huge £180 is sliced off its cost. Three colourways are available.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A21s | Was: £179 | Now: £139

The Samsung Galaxy A21s delivers a hell of a lot of smartphone for very little money, and now thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal, it does so for even less. A 22% price cut takes £40 off the cost of the handset, meaning it can be bagged for just £139.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A41 | Was: £269 | Now: £209

The Galaxy A41 is also reduced for Prime Day, with a £60 price cut allowing it to be pocketed for only £209. A choice of three colours is available. A 6.1-inch screen is partnered with a 25MP selfie camera and long-lasting battery.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G | Was: £429 | Now: £364

If you want a new 5G Android phone then the A51 5G delivers plenty to love. 5G connectivity is joined with a large 6.5-inch screen, 48MP main camera, 32MP selfie camera and Android 10 operating system. It's now £65 cheaper for Prime Day, and available two colourways.View Deal

