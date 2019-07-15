Amazon Prime Day robot vacuum cleaner deals see £100s sucked off price of Neato Botvac

All Amazon sales involve a small droid army of robot vacuum cleaner deals, and Amazon Prime Day is no different. Robot vacs are a classic sale item because really, nobody wants to pay full price for these things. Today, all of the top three robo-cleaner brands are getting deals, starting with Neato. It's excellent connected Botvac machines are a lot cheaper, today only…

• Neato Robotics Botvac D750 Pet Edition was £766.11 now £449.99 – save a massive £316 or 41%!

• Neato Robotics Botvac D450 Pet Edition was £579.99 now £299.99 – save £280 or 48%

They're no Dyson cordless vacuum, but Botvacs are easily among the best robot vacuum cleaners money can buy and the D750 is a true flagship. The D450 is also more attractive now it's under £300.

Neato Robotics Botvac D750 Pet Edition | £449.99 | Was £766.11 | Save £316 at Amazon

Neato was the first brand to really crack making robot vacuum cleaners. With its laser guidance system and powerful processor, the D750 moves like it has a purpose and intelligence, and dust suction is also very good. This massive saving will put it on the radar of a lot more potential buyers.View Deal

What makes Neato among the best?

The most recent iRobot Roombas and Roborock's more premium bots have arguably narrowly surpassed Neato but for a long time it was way out in front. Its robots and software are still right up there, and these price drops make them outstanding VFM – although we'd have to say that is a necessary move given the very aggressive pricing of brands such as Roborock and Anker's Eufy subsidiary.

The Botvac moves in a logical and controlled way, cleaning carpets and hard floors methodically. It's good at getting around obstacles and also powerful enough to get over smaller ones. It manages to do this without damaging your furnishings, too. The D shape allegedly means better cleaning of corners, although the jury's out on this. Like most cleaning robots, it returns to its base to recharge when battery is running short. However thanks to the efficient way in which it cleans, the Botvac can generally get around an average-sized floor without needing to do that.

The app is still among the best in the business. Once your Botvac has cleaned a few times it will store a map of each floor of your home (up to 3). You can then send it to clean specific areas, and set no-go zones, for those areas that robots just can't handle. You can also schedule regular cleaning jaunts and control the robot from anywhere, via the mobile app. These are all features that other brands have now copied/caught up with, but Neato innovated first.

More robot vacuum cleaner deals

Also at Amazon there are reduced prices on some of iRobot's Roomba range. These are also serious deals, especially on the 960.

• iRobot Roomba 960 £499.99 | Was £799 | Save £299.01

• iRobot Roomba 981 £689.99 | Was £824.24 | Save £138.25

