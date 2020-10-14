Amazon Prime Day Polar watch deal: get this running watch for under £100 today ONLY

The second day of the best Amazon Prime Day deals is here and we have some more of the best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals ready for you. This time, we would like to highlight an excellent running watch deal from Polar, the Polar M430, which is a GPS running watch that now can be bought for under a £100, £91.99 to be precise. The M430 is among the best Polar watches and as well as tracking runs, it also monitors sleep, among other things.
• Shop the discounted Polar watch range, including the Polar M430, Polar Vantage M and Polar Vantage V, at Amazon
Want to browse the best cheap Garmin watch deals instead? We have plenty of those, as well as a handy guide to the best triathlon watches so you can make an educated decision which multisport watch to buy next. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming in slowly but steadily, better bookmark those pages too.
Polar M430 GPS Running Watch | On sale for £91.99 | Was £132.44 | You save £41.45 at Amazon
The Polar M430 measures heart rate from the wrist, has an integrated GPS, built-in accelerometer and comes packed with training features, including the Polar Fitness Test, personalised running programme and so on. This running watch is also water-resistant, tracks activity and sleep 24/7 and supports smart notifications. Syncs data to the Polar flow app automatically via Bluetooth.View Deal
