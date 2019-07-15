Amazon Prime Day: no Dyson deals but you can get a cheap Miele Complete C3 Silence vacuum cleaner

Looking for a great Dyson deal on Amazon Prime Day? So far Amazon has none, but you can try our best Dyson cordless vacuum buying guide.... But how about a Miele instead? If you are fed up with the noise from your vacuum cleaner then it might be time to bag this deal on the Miele Complete C3 Silence Bagged Vacuum Cleaner. It’s one of the quietest there is and that’s not because it’s not very good at cleaning. In fact, the Complete is deceptively powerful for a compact cleaning number, so it’ll get the job done no worries.

Despite the fact that it’s only got 500 watts on hand the Miele Complete C3 seems particularly adept at picking up dust, dirt, fluff and whatever else you throw its way. Pet hairs, for example, disappear rapidly thanks to the nifty ability of its EcoTeQ head and the vacuum is also pleasingly hygienic because it has a built-in HEPA AirClean filter.

With well over £70 off the price of the Miele Complete you’ll be able to enjoy all the benefits of German design and engineering along with a user experience that’s super quiet. Indeed, fellow owners have already propelled this model into the Amazon’s Choice arena, which kinda tells us that it’s a pretty good buy. And with a price tag of just £159.99 it’s a rather tidy deal into the bargain – almost a third off RRP.View Deal

While the Miele Complete C3 is a cable vacuum, but there’s lots of it, around 12 metres, so it offers a lot of freedom to clean. The appliance also feels pretty lightweight, so it’s not a problem to trundle around the house, particularly thanks to its dynamic drive swivel castors. You barely know it’s there as you work your way around a room, while foot controls on the unit mean you’re not bending over all the time.

• Miele Complete C3 Silence Bagged Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. £159.99, was £232.45, save £73.45.

