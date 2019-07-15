Amazon Prime Day mega deal: this is the CHEAPEST Amazon Echo you'll find

Let's get straight to the point. This is the cheapest Amazon Echo device you'll see in the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale.

The Amazon Echo Input usually sells for £34.99. Right now, as part of the Prime Day event it's been slashed down to a frankly ridiculous £14.99, saving you £20. That's over 50% off! (US prices are also shown below.)

If you already have a favourite speaker with either a 3.5mm audio line-in port or Bluetooth functionality, then the Echo Input is all you need to turn it into a smart speaker.

Connect the Echo Input to your speaker and it can stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and more. As well as asking Alexa to play a song, you can also ask for the news, a weather report or to control your smart home devices such as Philips Hue bulbs. In effect – assuming you've connected the Echo Input to a good speaker! – you now have a speaker to rival the Echo Plus or the Google Home Max at a fraction of the cost.

There's not a lot more to say about this Echo as it's just so elegantly simple. It has four mics so it can hear you above your music and its slimline design means it fits neatly into your room without taking up a load of space. It's basically an Echo Dot with no speaker, but you won't miss the speaker because you're going to hook it up to one that's loads better than the one on the Dot.

"Alexa, play some Berlin techno!"

Amazon Echo Input | Was £34.99 | Now £14.99 | Save £20

An Amazon Echo Input for less than half-price? That's a Prime Day bargain if ever we saw one. Choose from two colours – black and white – and turn your favourite speaker into an Alexa-powered smart speaker. Hurry, this deal ends 16 July at 23:59.View Deal

