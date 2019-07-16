Amazon Prime Day deal: Stunning BenQ LED monitor now only £71.99!

The Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale is hurtling towards its conclusion later today, however there are still plenty of great deals to be snapped up. For example, in terms of cheap monitor deals, this tasty discount on the BenQ GW2280 is definitely worth a look if you are currently in the market for a super affordable primary or secondary monitor.

That's because the FHD LED slim-bezel monitor is currently retailing for only £71.99, which as people who see a lot of monitors, is definitely a very approachable price for a 1,920 x 1,080 panel that also features BenQ's Brightness Intelligence technology and a unique cable management system. It's a strong 20% discount and a quality Black Friday low price point.

The full details of this top monitor deal can be viewed below:

BenQ GW2280 | was £89.99 | now £71.99 at Amazon

This is a truly special Amazon Prime Day deal. The thin-bezel, FHD, LED BenQ GW2280 monitor is now only £71.99. That's a monitor that comes with a lush edge-to-edge design, dual HDMI connectivity, and wide 178 degree viewing angles for a price that puts many rival screens to shame in terms of value. A very capable primary monitor for an office setup, or a brilliant secondary monitor for a multi-display editing setup, now at a truly special price point.View Deal

We've got even more great monitors in our best 4K monitors and best gaming monitors buying guides, ranging from budget-friendly screens to hyper-premium panels. For top TVs, we've also got best TV and best 4K TV guides as well.

