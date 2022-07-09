Amazon Prime Day mattress deals 2022: here's what to expect

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's the biggest shopping event outside of Black Friday, but is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy a new mattress? With 2022's event scheduled for 12 and 13 July (that's right, just one 48+ hour day, nothing unusual there), so it's not long before the Amazon Prime Day deals start appearing. In this article, I'm going to run you through which big mattress brands actually sell through Amazon, as well as the kind of offers we've seen over previous Prime Day events, to help you get a picture of whether you'll likely be able to pick up a bargain mattress this year.

A quick reminder, before we start, that you need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of these deals, although you can also access them by signing up for a free trial (opens in new tab).

You won't find all the big mattress brands on Amazon – most of the options in T3's best mattress and best memory foam mattress rankings are only available to buy directly from each individual brand. There are, however, a few that also sell through Amazon – most notably, Emma and Simba – and could come in for a Prime Day deal. If you're happy to move away from the trendy brands, another range to look out for is Silentnight, which sells a number of mattresses through Amazon, at very competitive price points. At T3, we've reviewed a few Silentnight mattresses and been very impressed.

Another thing to be aware of is that cheap mattress deals crop up regularly throughout the year, so even if your preferred model isn't available through Amazon, you might well still be able to snag a bargain when buying direct.

Simba Prime Day deal predictions

There are a few Simba mattresses available via Amazon. There's the Hybrid Essential, Original and Pro (see our Simba Hybrid Original mattress review and Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review for our thoughts), as well as a couple of much cheaper foam-only models (the Simba Premium (opens in new tab) and the Simba Comfort (opens in new tab) – the latter of which which seems to be exclusive to Amazon). You'll need to head to Simba direct (opens in new tab) for the range-topping Simba Hybrid Luxe.

Last year we didn't see any price drops on Simba mattresses over Prime Day, but in 2020, the Simba Hybrid Essential, which at that point wasn't available direct from Simba, dropped to almost half price (49% off).

I'll be keeping an eye on prices this year, but to be honest a better bet – unless you want that Simba Comfort model – is to head straight to the Simba site, where there are regular Simba sales and discounts all year around. I'd expect Simba to match Amazon's prices on the models available in both places.

Emma Prime Day Deal predictions

Emma has a bigger range of mattresses available via Amazon than it does on its own website. Alongside the Emma Original and Premium (which you can read about in our Emma Original mattress review and Emma Premium mattress review), you'll also find the Emma Hybrid (which I think is the otherwise-discontinued model we tried for this Emma Hybrid review) and the Emma Essential, which we haven't tested.

It's that mysterious Emma Essential is an Amazon-only offering from what I can tell. It looks to be simpler, and cheaper, version of the Original, with just two layers of foam. That's the one I'd be keeping an eye on this Prime Day.

On Prime Day 2021, there weren't any Emma Amazon deals that differed from what you could get at Emma direct. In 2020, Amazon knocked 33% off the Emma Original. Again, unless you're wanting the Essential, I'd probably just head straight to Emma (opens in new tab), where there are regular Emma mattress sales and deals that I'd expect to match whatever Amazon is doing. Expect to see a discount of around 50% off the Premium and Original models.

(Image credit: Silentnight)

Silentnight Prime Day mattress deal predictions

Silentnight sells a nice wide selection of mattresses through Amazon: the sustainability-focused Eco range, the pressure-relieving Geltex range, the movement-absorbing Memory range, and Rolled range, which as far as I can tell is just a mattress that is delivered rolled up (I would expect almost all mattresses to also be delivered rolled, but do double-check). The selection encompasses springs, hybrids and memory foam models. Are Silentnight mattresses any good? Well, at T3 we haven't reviewed all of them, but our Silentnight Studio Eco review and Silentnight Studio Original review are both very positive.

They're often cheaper than trendier-name brands, and as a result you might have to sacrifice things like removable covers and side handles. You also won't get the free trial period that is common when buying direct from newer brands, but the price point might make all that worthwhile. I'd certainly be more than happy to buy one as a spare room mattress.

In the 2020 event, there was up to 42% off the Silentnight Eco Comfort 1400, and others dropped over 50%. In 2021, we didn't see any particularly notable discounts on Silentnight mattresses. So it could go either way for Amazon Prime Day 2022. I'll be checking price history and only sharing the deals that are actually worth buying, so check back here on the day itself, or keep an eye out for spotlight deals from T3.