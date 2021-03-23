Amazon Prime Day just arrived early with this MASSIVE Amazon device sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is on now and it's as if Amazon Prime Day has arrived early with a massive raft of discounts on Amazon devices. Right now that means you can pick up products like the Amazon Echo Show 5, Kindle Paperwhite, Fire HD 8 tablet, Echo Dot, Echo auto, and many more Amazon devices, at heavily discounted prices.

You can check out all the discounts currently available at Amazon by following the above links. Below, though, we have picked out what we consider to be some of the most attractive Amazon device discounts on offer, with savings like 40 per cent off the Echo Dot and 40 per cent off the Echo Auto a must-see for bargain hunters. You'll also find the full list of discounted Amazon devices further down the page.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was £79.99 | Now £44.99 | Save £35.00

The Amazon Echo Show 5 brings the same awesome Echo Show functionality to a smaller, more stylish form factor. All the smarts of an Amazon Echo, but with an added touchscreen to watch videos, follow recipes and read news stories, as well as control all of your connected smart home devices. Now retailing for only £49.99 this is an absolute steal.View Deal

All-new Amazon Echo Dot | Was £49.99 | Now £29.99 | Save £20.00

The Amazon Echo Dot is the best-selling smart speaker and hub of all time and here, in its fourth generation incarnation, it is stylish enough to fit into almost any room's decor and aesthetic. All the smarts of Alexa and her skills are obviously on tap, as well as the ability to voice control connected smart lights, thermostats, TVs and more. Available now, in three different colours, for just £29.99.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 | Was £89.99 | Now £64.99 |Save £25.00

Amazon's Fire HD 8 is one of the very best tablets on the market today, delivering an incredible amount of functionality for a very attractive price point. And now that £25 has been cut off its price, it is truly a bargain not to be missed for anyone looking for a great all-round Android tablet. Four colours are available.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite | Was £119.99 | Now £99.99 | Save £20.00

Amazon has an excellent range of Kindle eReaders, ranging from introductory right up to super advanced, but for our money here at T3 it is the Kindle Paperwhite that is the unit suitable for most users, delivering high-end functionality but at a mid-tier price point. Well, that price-point has just been slashed by £20 down from £119.99 to only £99.99, making it a near-mandatory purchase for anyone in the market for an eReader right now.View Deal

The full list of Amazon device deals on now

There are lots more Amazon device deals in the Spring Sale. Below is the full list. If you see something you like, you might want to hurry as while the sale runs until March 31, we don't know when individual deals will end or sell out.

Echo (4th gen) | Was £89.99 | Now £59.99 | Save £30.00

Echo Show 8 | Was £119.99 | Now £69.99 | Save £50.00

Fire TV Stick | Was £39.99 | Now £34.99 | Save £5.00

Fire 7 Kids | Was £99.99 | Now £64.99 | Save £35.00

Ring Video doorbell 3 plus | Was £179.00 | Now £139.00 | Save £40.00

Echo studio | Was £189.99 | Now £159.99 | Save £30.00

Kindle (2019) | Was £69.99 | Now £54.99 | Save £15.00

Echo Buds | Was £119.99 | Now £59.99 | Save £60.00

Ring stick up cam elite | Was £179.00 | Now £139.00 | Save £40.00

Kindle (2019) | Was £99.99 | Now £69.99 | Save £30.00

Fire HD8 Plus | Was £89.99 | Now £64.99 | Save £25.00

Echo flex | Was £24.99 | Now £19.99 | Save £5.00

Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Was £219.00 | Now £119.00 | Save £100.00

Fire TV Stick 4K | Was £49.99 | Now £39.99 | Save £10.00

Kindle Oasis (2019) | Was £229.99 | Now £184.99 | Save £45.00

Fire HD10 new edition | Was £199.99 | Now £144.99 | Save £55.00

Fire 7| Was £49.99 | Now £34.99 | Save £15.00

Fire TV Cube | Was £109.99 | Now £59.99 | Save £50.00

Fire HD8 Plus | Was £139.99 | Now £94.99 | Save £45.00

Fire HD10 new edition | Was £149.99 | Now £104.99 | Save £45.00

Spotlight Camera | Was £199.00 | Now £159.00 | Save £40.00

Blink indoor | Was £79.99 | Now £59.99 | Save £20.00

Ring Alarm| Was £249.00 | Now £199.00 | Save £50.00

Blink outdoor | Was £99.99 | Now £74.99 | Save £25.00

Blink Mini | Was £34.99 | Now £26.99 | Save £8.00

Blink Mini, two cameras | Was £64.99 | Now £53.98 | Save £11.01

Nueva Ring Stick Up Cam Battery | Was £89.00 | Now £69.00 | Save £20.00

Echo Dot 3rd | Was £39.99 | Now £24.99 | Save £15.00

Amazon Smart Plug | Was £24.99 | Now £9.99 | Save £15.00

Eero| Was £99.00 | Now £64.00 | Save £35.00