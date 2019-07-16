Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot deal: only hours left to get a cheap Duo V2 7-in-1

Bad news: you can no longer get £100 off this Instant Pot. Unless you get one of Amazon's credit cards, anyway. Good news: you can still get £70 off the Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker - not bad, right? That’s only until 11:59pm tonight, when Amazon Prime Day finally ends.

Dip into the features and functions of the Instant Pot Duo and you’ll soon see why we’re so enthusiastic about it. While it’s billed as an instant pressure cooker, the appliance is something of a great all-rounder. Cleverly, the device has been designed to do the job of no less than seven other appliances in your kitchen.

As a result, it can function as a cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker and will also sauté and brown food too plus more besides. What’s not to like?

We love the price of the Instant Pot Duo, which is hard to resist, but even more appealing is the wide array of recipes this appliance can churn out in quick succession. It's beautifully made featuring lots of glorious stainless steel, comes packed with tech including 14 built-in programs and is a whizz at producing anything and everything on the culinary front. Americans rave about these things and it's easy to see why.

The versatility of the Instant Pot is perhaps what makes it such a hit with buyers. You can even use it to make yoghurt, or just keep food warm for later if someone hasn't turned up for dinner. It’s safe, unlike some pressure cookers that terrify us and comes complete with 10 proven safety systems. Best of all, it just works; no fuss, no bother.

