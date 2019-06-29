Amazon Prime Day: how to get a FREE £10 voucher to spend in the sale

Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off at 1 minute after midnight on Monday 15 July and runs right the way through until the end of Tuesday 16 July.

The retailer is promising "two full days of phenomenal deals" with "incredible deals on Amazon devices – and the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices".

Of course, there will be loads more items being discounted over the two-day period, from TVs, to coffee machines, to games consoles, to tents and sleeping bags. And some of the deals have started already – we're tracking them all on our Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 Deals page.

As well as getting the chance to snap up a bargain or two over Prime Day, there's another way you can save even more. Right now, and up until Sunday 14 July, 2019, you can claim a £10 promo code if you install the Amazon app for the first time.

To claim, simply install the Amazon app, sign into your account and tap the banner to apply your code. You'll then get a £10 voucher which you can apply to purchases of £30 or over.

Note that this offer is only available in the Amazon app for Android phones or iPhone (not the Amazon app for Android tablets, Windows Phones or iPads) and to the first 100,000 customers to claim a promo code. So grab your code now before someone else does! The link below will let you know if you are eligible to claim the offer as well as providing more details of how to claim it.

How to claim your £10 Amazon promo code.

What's even better is that you don't have to wait until Prime Day to spend your voucher if you don't want to. You can redeem it immediately on any purchase over £30.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime here.