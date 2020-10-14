Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deal: save over £200 on Philips Sonicare 9000

Brushing teeth is something we all hopefully do everyday, which means having a nice toothbrush is essential. As part of Amazon Prime Day deals, Philips have knocked £210 off the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush, making this one of the best deals we've seen so far.

As with everything else, electric toothbrushes are becoming increasingly smart, utilising AI and other tech to help us do the job of brushing teeth. The 9000 is no different, with four brushing modes (clean, white+, gum health, deep clean+), 14 week battery life, and a charging case included.

Philips says the 9000 comes with BrushSync tech that ensures you're using the right mode and brush intensity for every clean, tracking how long you've been using a specific toothbrush head for and when it's time to replace. It's the ideal way to keep on top of making sure your oral hygiene is as good as it could be.

If you're looking for a smart toothbrush that doesn't break the bank, Philips Sonicode 9000 is an absolutely fantastic choice.

If your old toothbrush is looking a bit tired, why not upgrade to a Philips Sonicode 9000 with a £210 saving as part of Amazon Prime Day.

