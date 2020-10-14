Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deal: premium Oral B Pro 3 3000 is just £35!

Amazon Prime Day deals are now in their second day but the pace is definitely not slowing. Oral B and Amazon are currently running a flash sale for the Oral B Pro 3 3000 electric toothbrush that slashes the price by £65 to £35! Hurry, though, the deal is currently over 60% claimed.
Oral B are renowned for making best-in-call electric toothbrushes designed with actual users in mind. The focus is less on cramming every single fancy widget into the toothbrush and more on refining the brushing experience. For example, 3D brush head tech works to remove all plaque during normal use.
The Pro 3 3000 is one of the best toothbrushes Oral B makes in our testing, with two week battery life, teeth whitening from day one, two brushing modes (daily and sensitive), and two brush heads included as standard. There's a two minute time built in, too.
Oral B Pro 3 3000 | £34.99 from Amazon
The Amazon Prime Day flash sale means the Oral B Pro 3 3000 is just £34.99, a saving of £65, making this one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen.
Having the right toothbrush is important and Oral B has made that decision a bit easier for Amazon Prime Day.
