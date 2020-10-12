The best Philips and Braun electric shaver deals ahead of Prime Day are already pretty awesome

With the best Prime Day deals heading this way at speed, today is not necessarily a great day to snap up one of the best electric shavers for men, as there may be better ones tomorrow. Having said that, these deals are already pretty damn good. But hey – check back tomorrow and they may be even better…

Braun Series 9 9390cc £199 | Was £500 | Save £301 at Amazon

The current state of the art in Braun shavers, this version of the Series 9 comes with a charging station that deep cleans the blades with alcohol. The 5 synchronized shaving elements of the Series 9 mean you get smoother with fewer strokes. It's not exactly unusual for this shaver to be at this price, but it is as cheap as it's currently going to get, at least at Amazon.View Deal

Braun Series 7 7842s £140 | Was £280 | Save £140 at Amazon

There's no cleaning station… but would you actually use that anyway? Ours always just sit forlornly in the bathroom cupboard, forever and ever. However, given that today you can get one with a station for the same amount, it is a bit of a dilemma…View Deal

Braun Series 7 7865cc £145 | Was £330 | Save £185 at Amazon

Another step along the affordability road to cheapness, the Series 7 is still perfectly suitable for most men's needs especially if you shave every day. The more expensive models are advisable if you are a twice-a-week guy, however. This comes with a charger and cleaner and is only £5 more than the one with no cleaning station. DEAL.View Deal

Braun Series 5 5197cc £91 | Was £250 | Save £159 at Amazon

The more affordable Series 5 is particularly aimed at those with sensitive skin, and boasts an 'auto-sensing motor for efficient shaving in every stroke, even with dense beards.' This model comes with a cleaning station. It has been cheaper than this a few times at Amazon before but it's still a good deal and could make a great gift. View Deal

Braun Series 5 5140s £90 | Was £200 | Save £110 at Amazon

Particularly aimed at those with sensitive skin, this boasts an 'auto-sensing motor for efficient shaving in every stroke, even with dense beards.' Basically, it's the same as the one above but doesn't come with a cleaning station, and yet is the exact same price. Go figure.View Deal

Philips Series 9000 S9211/12 £150 | Was £300 | Save £150 at Amazon

If you are after a rotary shaver deal instead of a foil shaver deal, look no further. Philips' electric shaver removes stubble in a remarkably gentle way and at half price, is something of a steal. The bundle includes a carry case and beard trimmer/edger attachment. View Deal

Philips OneBlade £60 | Was £60 | Save £00 at Amazon This excellent 'Hybrid Body and Face Stubble Trimmer' uses a vibrating head that slightly resembles an old-school razor blade, but is far safer. In fact we'd say it's almost impossible to cut yourself with a OneBlade – it's practically impossible to suffer skin irritation from it too, in our experience. The OneBlade removes all types of hair effortlessly and while it doesn't cut quite close enough for complete 'baby smoothness', it's near enough for most purposes. Sadly it is not on sale yet. View Deal

Why you should buy a Braun Series 9

Braun Series 9: German engineered, it's like a BMW for your face.

The Braun Series 9 is one of the best shavers you can get, especially if you prefer foil shavers to Philips-style rotary numbers. The docking station is not essential, but if you like your razor to be in a state of perfect, almost hospital-grade cleanliness at all times, you need it. You could also take the view that at this price, you might as well get the model with the charging station, because it's about the same price as the one without a charging station – an especially handy consideration if you're buying as a gift.

The Braun Series 9 has titanium tipped blades – that's what gives that golden appearance; it's not gold paint intended to make it seem more blingy. The culmination of all the experience Braun has garnered from its many, many years of razor making, the Series 9 actually adapts to the shape of your face and the density of your follicles, giving a more efficient, less irritating shave that's 'personal to you'.

As ever on electric shavers there's a 'slide-out precision trimmer' for taming sideburns and doing the tricky bit under your nose, so it doesn't look like you're growing a Hitler 'tache.

The Series 9 is 100% waterproof, and can be used dry or in the shower, or with shaving foam or gel. It's also easy to rinse clean.

Built in Germany, Braun says it's 'designed to last for up to seven years', although the shaver head needs to be replaced every 18 months. This may vary depending on how often you shave, of course. Unlike lesser electric razors, this Braun is pretty good at dealing with 2-3 days of stubble growth.

The charging and cleaning station blasts the head with an alcohol-based cleaning solution. You'll need to replace the fluid capsule every month or so. These days you can get 'lemon fresh' ones, so the shaver doesn't just come out smelling like an operating theatre, or like it's been drinking all afternoon.