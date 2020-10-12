Amazon Prime Day Echo deals: get a smarter home for less then £20!

Amazon Prime Day is kicking off tomorrow, but the deals are coming thick and fast with early bargains to set the stage. The online retailer has rolled discounts across its own line of devices, and that includes its range of smart speakers.



You can dot them around them the house, pair them up, and have Alexa on hand to answer burning questions – or even just make calling friends and family easier when you've got your hands full.



This year's Prime Day discounts sees the price on the third generation Echo Dot drop below £20, while the Echo Studio Smart Speaker with 3D audio's 26% discount knocks £50 off the price tag. Check out what's on offer below:

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Was: £49.99 | Now: £18.99

The Echo Dot has had a whopping 40% slashed off the price tag, meaning you can get the compact smart speaker in one of four different colours for just £18.99. What's more, you can use the Echo Dot to voice control your smart home, make hands-free calls, and stream music from apps like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, as well as listening to audio books from Audible.View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio | Was: £189.99 | Now: £139.99

If you're looking for a high-fidelity smart speaker with immersive 3D audio, the Echo Studio is going to be right up your street. Kitted out with five speakers to balance bass, midrange, and highs, the speaker can adapt to the acoustics of the room around it for the perfect sound. While you get what you're paying for with the premium price tag, the £50 discount gives you the chance to nab the speaker at a decent 26% off. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | Was: £119.99 | Now: £59.99

If you want a little more than a smart speaker, and prefer video calls to purely voice, the Echo Show 8 is the perfect option; it offers stereo sound combined with an 8-inch HD screen, so you can watch TV shows and films, as well as listening to podcasts or the radio. You also get the added benefit of being able to view what's going on around your home on any compatible security cameras, for extra peace of mind. View Deal

If you've been wanting to make the transition to a smart home, Amazon's range of Echo products have covered all the bases – whether you want a simple smart speaker that doesn't take up too much space, something beefier with 3D audio, or a device to make video calls and watch a spot of TV on; there's something or everyone.



The Prime Day discounts have made them even more accessible, and Amazon is even bundling its Echo Dot with other smart devices which you can check out below:

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales