Amazon Prime Day deal: Kärcher K2 Premium Pressure Washer going cheap

When it comes to pressure washers German maker Kärcher is the brand to beat, with its system frequently topping T3's best pressure washer buying guide thanks to their amazing build quality and performance, as well as impressive suite of accessories.

And that is why this brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal has definitely caught our attention. The Prime Day deal sees a chunky 21 per cent slashed off the price of the well-reviewed Kärcher K2 Premium Full Control Car and Home Pressure Washer system, which means it can be picked up for £36.10 less than normal.

The Kärcher K2 is ideal for washing cars, bikes, cycles, drives, decking, patio and more, with its high pressure gun, high pressure hose and full suite of control lances and accessories on hand at all times thanks to its neat on-board storage.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Kärcher K2 Pressure Washer was £169.99 | now £133.89 at Amazon

One of the absolute best pressure washer systems on the market just got a fantastic Amazon Prime Day discount, with the Kärcher K2 reduced from £169.99 down to only £133.89. That's a straight saving of 21 per cent and a £36.10 price cut. A lightweight yet powerful machine, the K2 makes cleaning surfaces, objects, vehicles and more around the home a doddle.View Deal

