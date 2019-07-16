Amazon Prime Day DNA deal: AncestryDNA testing kit down by 40% till midnight

DNA testing is very popular right now, and not just with former Jeremy Kyle Show participants. Unfortunately although we can't tell you about your past, we can tell you that your future won't feature a cut-price Ancestry DNA deal unless you buy this one before 11:59pm on July 16 – because that's when Amazon Prime Day ends.

For anyone with an interest in their family's past then this Prime Day 2019 deal is one to get excited about. That's because the very well reviewed DNA testing kit from AncestryDNA, one of the absolute foremost available today, is discounted in the Prime Day sales by 40 per cent, which translates as a direct £35.60 price cut.

The AncestryDNA kit lets you discover your ancestry, get a detailed ethnicity breakdown and then find relatives from a huge global database. The kit is very easy to use, too, with a simple cheek swab all that is needed to get the results.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

AncestryDNA | was £89 | now £53.40 | £35.60 saving

A really nice saving here of 40% on one of the most well-reviewed DNA testing kits on the market. AncestryDNA has real pedigree in this field, having been setup way back in 2012, and in T3's best DNA testing kit guide write up of the company, we said that AncenstryDNA was the "best DNA testing kit for tracking relatives". So the fact that you can pick up this kit right now with a big £35.60 saving is, in our eyes, a great deal.View Deal

MyHeritage DNA also currently has a low-price DNA testing kit on offer at Amazon.

For even more great DNA testing kit deals be sure to check out the rival Amazon Prime Day sales currently live, which include blockbuster events at Currys, Walmart, Target and John Lewis (see below list).

For a complete overview of the top DNA kits on the market, be sure to check out T3's best DNA testing kit buying guide, which concisely describes the strengths and weaknesses.

