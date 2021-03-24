Amazon Prime Day comes early as Razer gaming products get large price cuts

Amazon Prime Day may still be a few months away, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from holding a huge Razer gaming sale, with everything from laptops to keyboards to gaming headsets reduced in price.

Razer has made a name for itself over the past couple of decades as one of the world's foremost and most premium gaming hardware makers, with its systems and accessories frequent members of T3's best gaming laptops, best gaming headsets and best gaming mice buying guides, among others.

Which is why this large Razer gaming sale at Amazon is so welcome – it delivers that premium gaming hardware but for less money. And, with discounts of up to 43 per cent off, it really is like Amazon Prime Day has come early.

To view all the discounted Razer products at Amazon simply click the link above, or to see a curated selection of what T3 considers the best deals on offer, check out the products below.

Razer Kraken | Was: £79.99 | Now: £56.49 | Saving: £23.50

Razer's well-scored Kraken wired gaming headset for PC Xbox and PlayStation gets a fat 29% price cut over at Amazon, and that has caused its price to fall from £79.99 to £56.49. Free delivery is also included in the deal.View Deal

Razer Ornata V2 | Was: £99.99 | Now: £72.99 | Saving: £27

The second generation of the Razer Ornata features the maker's advanced Mecha-Membrane technology, as well as Razer Chrome RGB and a multi-function Digital Wheel with Media Keys. It's currently discounted by 27% down to £72.99. Free delivery is included in the deal.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop | Was: £2,999.99 | Now: £2,199.78 | Saving: £800.21

A big asking price gets cut by 27%. The result is the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is now £2,199.78 instead of £2,999.99. That's a straight discount of £800.21. This system comes loaded with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 S, 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 CPU. One of the world's foremost gaming laptop lines. Free delivery is included in the deal.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate | Was: £109.99 | Now: £89.99 | Saving: £20

An 18 per cent saving means the elite-tier gaming mouse, the Razer Viper Ultimate, is currently reduced down to £89.99 from £109.99. This wireless gaming mouse boasts a ludicrously accurate 20,000 DPI sensor and only weighs in at 74 grams. The battery life? A super-long 70 hours. Free delivery is included in the deal.View Deal

Razer Goliathus Chroma | Was: £39.99 | Now: £31 | Saving: £8.99

Serious PC gamers should have a mouse mat and the Razer Goliathus Chroma is a fantastic choice. It features a cable holder, non-slip fabric surface with quilted edge, and integrated RGB lighting. It's now reduced at Amazon by 22% down to £31. Free delivery is included in this deal.View Deal

To see even more great Razer hardware, be sure to check out T3's best gaming chairs guide to check out the 5-star rated Razer Iskur, as well as our best gaming phones to check out the Razer Phone 2.

And, if you're in the market for a gaming headset then be sure to also check out T3's Razer BlackShark V2 review, as we concluded that it is "a light gaming headset with great sound".