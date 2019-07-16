Amazon Prime Day: 23andMe DNA kit is over HALF PRICE, but time is running out

Amazon Prime Day ends tonight. Thankfully, there are still plenty of brilliant deals around. One of the best is on the 23andMe home DNA testing kit.
23andMe, which provides extensive information on your ancestry and genetic health from a small saliva sample, has been reduced from £149 to £72.79. In total, you'll be able to view more than 85 DNA-based reports online after your sample has been processed by the company, including whether you're predisposed to celiac disease, Parkinson's, or age-related macular degeneration.
23andMe also allows customers to access their raw, uninterpreted genetic data file. This can then be uploaded to third-party services like GedMatch, where the information can be used by amateur and professional researchers and genealogists to trace family trees.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service | Was
£149, Now £72.79
This is the most comprehensive at-home DNA testing kit offered by 23andMe. Spit into the testing tube and the firm promises more than 90 personalised genetic reports, including Ancestry Composition, Maternal & Paternal Haplogroups, and Neanderthal Ancestry, which tells you the number of genetic traits you share with this species of early man compared to other 23andMe customers. There's also health-based reports that can tell you if you're at risk of Celiac Disease, late-onset Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and baldness.View Deal
As always, to take advantage of the discounts and deals available on Prime Day, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership.
Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.
