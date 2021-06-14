Amazon Prime Day 2021 TV deals: This is what to expect

Amazon Prime Day is coming on June 21st and 22nd, and we'll be bringing you all the best Amazon Prime Day deals as they appear, including the best Prime Day TV deals. But you might be wondering what kind of deals are likely to appear, and whether it's really worth waiting.

We've been tracking Prime Day deals for years, as well as the general state of the TV market over the last year, so we've got a good idea of what kind of offers we'll probably see during the event.

The really hot buys are likely to be on TVs released in 2020, thanks to a great bit of timing. Right now, 2021's TV models have just arrived on sale, but there are still plenty of units of 2020's models around in stores. Prime Day is coming just as the TV makers will be wanting to get rid of the older models and let the new ones take centre stage.

2020 models have already received price cuts over the time they've been on sale, so on Prime Day we'll probably see some final extra big discounts to get these sets out of Amazon's warehouse and into people's homes, meaning that the actual price you'll way will be way, way below their launch prices.

And 2020's TV models are still incredibly good. In some cases, the 2021 models only offer small improvements, so if you can get the previous version for up to 50% cheaper, then that's clearly a huge win.

We're expecting to see some of the best TVs get big deals this Prime Day, including the best OLED TV sets from 2020, and probably lots of the best gaming TVs, as the companies look to capitalise on all those PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X buyers who want to get the most from their new consoles.

So here's a breakdown of the biggest things we're expecting.

Samsung Prime Day TV deals in 2021

Samsung is always a big presence in any TV deals event, from its high-end 8K TVs down to its cheaper models – the latter is where the big action is for most people, of course.

The likes of the Samsung TU7100/7000 and Samsung TU8500 will almost certainly get extra money off, and they're some of the very best cheap TVs around – if you just want the best bang for little buck, keep your eye on those. The real prize in the cheap TV stakes will probably be the Samsung Q60T, which is the entry-level QLED model in the range, so you get Samsung's great HDR performance for a lot less than the other QLED sets.

You should also keep your eye on the Samsung Q70T and Samsung Q80T – their current prices are very close to each other, so we expect the Q70T in particular to drop a lot, and probably at least 10% off the Q80T too. They're both future-proofed with HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming (here's our HDMI 2.1 explained guide, if you don't know what that means).

If you like the idea of going elite for a bargain price, you should look out for the Samsung Q800T, which is one of the 2020 8K models. We think you'll see that available for less money than 2021's high-end 4K models.

We wouldn't be surprised to see some discounts on 2021 models too. The new Samsung AU9000 might get a little money off just to get people in the virtual door. Similarly, we wouldn't be surprised to see hundreds slashed from the likes of the Samsung QN900A temporarily, just as a big bit of advertising.

LG Prime Day TV deals in 2021

LG will be looking to sell out of the excellent LG BX and LG CX models from 2020, though it's rare to see as big discounts on these OLED sets as you do on LCD models, especially since we get the sense that the price cuts they've already had mean they're just about as cheap as LG wants to make them.

We expect that the smaller sizes of these TVs will only get a small discount – 10% at the most – but at the larger sizes you might see a few hundred come off, if we're lucky. We think the newer model, the LG C1, might also get a little off at the mid-range sizes, but again maybe 10% at most.

Most of the action with LG's TVs will probably be in its cheaper models, which rival the cheaper Samsung options – perhaps the LG UN7300 is a good one to watch. Though LG's NANO TVs (which are its equivalent to QLED) may see great discounts too – it's a bit rarer, though.

Sony Prime Day TV deals in 2021

The sets we'll be looking at closely here are the Sony XH90/X900H and Sony XH95/X950H. They're Sony's mid-range LCD sets, and both have seen good discounts already, but with the Sony X90J now here to replace the XH90, we think Sony will probably give these sets a good deal on Prime Day.

The XH90/X900H is the cheapest set with HDMI 2.1 gaming features, and is generally one of the best performers for its price. The XH95/X950H costs a little more and doesn't include HDMI 2.1, oddly, but for people who focus on movies and not next-gen gaming features, the performance is even better. With extra money off, it'll be hard for other sets to touch these two when it comes to value, especially if you like sports.

We might also see some great deals on Sony's OLED sets, including the Sony A8/A8H, though those always start at higher prices than LG's OLEDs, so you might well be tempted to save more and stick with LG.

UK-specific Prime Day TV deals in 2021

Philips is the key brand to watch here. It offers TVs ranging from impressive budget models up to excellent OLED sets. The Philips OLED+935 is one we think you might see a discount on that would be especially great – it has a Dolby Atmos soundbar built in, making both incredible value and extremely compact as an upgrade. The more likely candidate for an killer deal is the Philips OLED805, which is a truly top-tier TV, but lacks HDMI 2.1 gaming features. Its cheaper TVs are all really great value too, especially because they include both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (unlike most flagship TVs), and all sets feature the company's signature Ambilight, which we're big fans of.

There will surely be deals on Hisense TVs too, and the company remains one of the best makers of budget sets. And Toshiba is a brand that's always appearing with well-priced options – they don't tend to be famously high-end performers, but they do the job, and tend of offer big screen sizes for lower prices.

Finally, Panasonic can be a truly excellent Prime Day buy. Its sets are built for really accurate cinematic results, even at the cheaper end. For those on a budget, the Panasonic HX580 is the one to watch, or if you've got a little more to spend, it's the Panasonic HX800.

US-specific Prime Day TV deals in 2021

Vizio and TCL are the manufacturers you most want to look out for here! The Vizio Quantum Dot TVs, such as the M-series, will be top buys if they get any discounts. At the higher end, the P-series offer seriously impressive performance and features, and again any discount will make them highly competitive.

TCL also has a QLED range that's really worth looking at for great-value performance, and that we think will get a discount. But the most exciting TCL buys are its Roku TVs, which include some small and really cheap models that are still great performers for picture. The Roku platform is by far the best smart TV software you'll find on cheaper sets, thanks to being packed with all the best services, and being really easy to use.