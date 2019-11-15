Amazon Garmin watch deal: Garmin Vivomove 3S hybrid smartwatch price SLASHED

UPDATE: Amazon further discounted this amazing hybrid smartwatch's price, now £40 (18%) off, a real bargain to be made here!

What's the advantage of hybrid smartwatches over regular smartwatches? For one, they look way more sophisticated whilst retaining many of the smart functionality of full-blown smartwatches. So when you find a hybrid smartwatch deal, like this Garmin Vivomove 3S offer from Amazon, you can look classy, for cheaper.

• Buy the Garmin Vivomove 3S hybrid smartwatch in Rose Gold colour on Amazon for £179.99, was £219.99, you save £40 – 18% off

Stay classy this winter with the Garmin Vivomove 3S. The hidden touchscreen display reacts to your movements and is only visible when you need it. It also supports smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar View and more. It hasn't got a built-in GPS, instead uses your phone's to track your location during outdoor walk or run activities. The Vivomove 3S also includes additional activity profiles such as yoga, strength, cardio and more.View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Vivomove 3S hybrid smartwatch

Hybrid smartwatches are perfect for people who might appreciate smart functions on a watch but are put off by the way they look, making them an ideal gift idea for mum and dad this Christmas.

The Garmin Vivomove is one of the most handsome hybrid smartwatches out there, especially in Rose Gold colour. This smartwatch would compliment any outfit but it's especially suited for gala dinners and occasions when a suit-and-tie combination is mandatory.

Saying all this, the Vivomove 3S feels equally as good on the running track as it does on an office meeting. Garmin is renowned for its multi-sport smartwatch range and the Vivomove 3S inherited a lot of sport functionality, as well as other latest-generation features like Body Battery energy level monitoring and stress tracking.

Being a smartwatch, the Garmin Vivomove 3S also supports smart notifications and even lets you access your calendar, using the hidden display at the bottom of the watch face.

