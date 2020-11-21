Amazon Fire TV Stick prices CRASH to just £19.99 in Amazon Black Friday sale

Among the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen are the range-wide discounts on the Amazon Fire TV Stick streamers.

These plug-and-play video streamers let you access the world's most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ on any screen with a HDMI port, and right now all of them are significantly cheaper thanks to Black Friday price cuts.

Thanks to these Black Friday deals, prices start at just £19.99 now for Fire TV Stick Lite, with up to 40% slashed of the streamers' costs. The full range of Amazon Fire TV Stick deals can be viewed below:

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | Was: £29.99 | Now: £19.99 | Saving: £10

Amazon's new lower-price streamer offers the same great interface and Alexa voice control, so it's easy to find your favourites. The remote is a bit more basic than the 4K version, and it does HD video instead of 4K, with no Dolby Atmos advanced sound, but if you've only got a HD TV, that's not a problem.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick | Was: £39.99 | Now: £24.99 | Saving: £15 (33%)

For an extra fiver you can also pick up the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick, which offers the same HD performance as the Lite, but adds back in things like TV controls and Dolby Atmos support that the Lite doesn't have. If you want these things, then an extra £5 is hardly going to break the bank. Now 33% off at Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | Was: £49.99 | Now £29.99 | Saving:£20 (40%)

Amazon's top-of-the-range streaming stick is now discounted by 40%, which means it's under £30 – ridiculous cheap for what you get. We awarded this streamer a maximum 5 stars in our review, and concluded that "recommending it becomes something of a no-brainer." The included remote makes it easy to browse, or you can use Alexa voice control to simply ask for what you want.View Deal

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is among the absolute best streaming sticks on the market today, with our review noting that, "with support for 4K, plus Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and even Dolby Atmos audio, this inexpensive, voice controlled video streamer is one of the tech deals of the year."

Plug either of these Sticks into your TV over HDMI to immediately add Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, All4 and pretty much anything else you can think of. It's a great way to add smart TV to an older set (or to add a better interface to one that's sluggish or not as up-to-date).

