Amazon End Of Summer Sale: here are the best deals

Did you think you'd have to wait until the end of November for the Black Friday deals to drop in order to make a nice saving on a new TV, laptop, or other item you've been wanting to get in as the weather turns from Summer to Autumn?

Then here's some good news for you: Amazon will be running its 'End Of Summer Sale' starting on Thursday 22 August 2019 and it's promising that the sale will be "full of surprises". What won't come as a surprise is that there will be big discounts on a range of items.

In typical Amazon style – remember how the Amazon Prime Day deals started to appear ahead of actual Prime Day this year? – even though the sale officially starts on 22 August, there are already some deals badged as early end of summer deals.

Below are the best of those deals that you can get right now. Keep this page bookmarked as we'll be updating it throughout the sale.

Up to 33% off Jabra headphones and headsets

Whether you want over-ear or in-ear headphones Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Jabra Bluetooth headphones by up to 33%. The Jabra Talk 35 Mono Wireless Bluetooth Portable Headset for Calls is also 33% off right right now.View Deal