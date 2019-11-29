Amazon Echo Show 5 bundled with Neos Smartcam in super-secure Black Friday deal

In the past, we've rated the Neos Smartcam as one of our best gadgets under £100. So imagine our surprise when, in one of Amazon's best Black Friday deals so far, it's bundled with one of its best smart home hubs, the Echo Show 5.

As a smart hub that can both show and tell, the Echo Show 5 has all the great Alexa functionality of the Echo and Echo Dot, but its 5.5-inch screen allows you to access services like Youtube, call up recipes, display the weather, time and more.

We're big fans of the Neos SmartCam at T3. It's an elegantly simple home security camera which we awarded five stars in our Neos SmartCam review and subsequently picked as the best gadget under £100 where it beat some seriously stiff competition.

The Neos SmartCam works with Alexa – ask Alexa to show your kitchen, lounge, nursery, or anywhere else you have your SmartCam. Conveniently, it'll display on your Echo Show, making this a bundle with great synergy. Together, the two devices are priced at just £64.99, an amazing £39.99 discount. It offers 1080P Full HD recording, motion and noise detection with alerts and free cloud storage (videos are stored for 14 days for free). Check out the full deal below:

Amazon Echo Show 5 and Neos SmartCam | was £104.99 | now £64.99 at Amazon

A home security camera and a smart display that work in tandem, saving forty quid in the process? Forgive the burglary reference but that's a steal! Call the police because this deal should be illegal! Actually, the deal police will shut this one down soon because it's part of the Black Friday sale. Hurry!View Deal

