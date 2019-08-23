Amazon Echo gets a price crash in the Amazon End Of Summer Sale

The Amazon End Of Summer Sale is on which means a) it must be nearly the end of summer and b) you can get loads of cheap stuff at Amazon. And just when you were thinking you'd have to wait for the Black Friday deals to bag a bargain!

As is usual with Amazon sales, it's Amazon's own devices – Echo speakers and screens, Ring video doorbells and Fire TV sticks and tablets – that tend to get the most generous discounts and this Echo discount is a good one: the Echo Input is currently on offer for £19.99, knocking £15.00 of its RRP.

If you already have a favourite speaker with either a 3.5mm audio line-in port or Bluetooth functionality, then the Echo Input is all you need to turn it into a smart, Alexa-powered speaker.

Connect the Echo Input to your speaker and it can stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and more. As well as asking Alexa to play a song, you can also ask for the news, a weather report or to control your smart home devices such as Philips Hue bulbs. In effect – assuming you've connected the Echo Input to a good speaker! – you now have a speaker to rival the Echo Plus or the Google Home Max at a fraction of the cost.

There's not a lot more to say about this Echo as it's just so elegantly simple. It has four mics so it can hear you above your music and its slimline design means it fits neatly into your room without taking up a load of space. It's basically an Echo Dot with no speaker, but you won't miss the speaker because you're going to hook it up to one that's loads better than the one on the Dot. Isn't that just music to your money-saving ears?

Amazon Echo Input | Was £34.99 | Now £19.99 | Save £15.00 (43%)

An Amazon Echo Input at nearly half-price? That's a bank holiday bargain if ever we saw one. Simply connect it to you favourite speaker and suddenly that speaker is Spotify (and Amazon Music and Apple Music) streaming, Alexa-powered smart speaker.View Deal

Looking for a different Amazon Echo? Then head over to our Best Amazon Echo deals article or check the live prices below.