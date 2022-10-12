This cheap Nintendo Switch OLED and Lego Harry Potter Amazon deal expires today

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon has an incredibly cheap deal on offer for a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and a copy of the Lego Harry Potter Collection for less than £300.

View the Nintendo Switch OLED and Lego Harry Potter Collection deal at Amazon now (opens in new tab)

This extremely rare deal is only available until 23:59 UK time on October 12th (today) due to it being one of the standout offers as part of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. A Nintendo Switch OLED is priced at £309.99 without a game, so this is quite the saving.

Launched in October last year, the Nintendo Switch OLED offers an outstanding seven-inch OLED display, bigger storage (64GB) and a sturdier design than its predecessor. It supports 720p resolution in handheld and 1080p resolution in docked mode, perfect for experiencing the complete Harry Potter series in Lego form.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED (White) and Lego Harry Potter Collection: £344.98 £291.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

An incredibly cheap deal for a new Nintendo Switch OLED console in white along with the complete Lego Harry Potter Collection. Bargain!

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Neon Red) and Lego Harry Potter Collection: £344.98 £291.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Additionally, the Nintendo Switch OLED is available in Neon Blue/Neon Red colours with the Lego Harry Potter Collection. Both deals will expire by midnight today.

Why get a Nintendo Switch OLED and Lego Harry Potter Collection today

A deal like this doesn't come across too often and Amazon is aware of that, only offering the bundle for today. As someone that owns a Nintendo Switch OLED device, I love the console and play it regularly whether that be on the big screen or lying back on the sofa while my partner watches something on the TV. It's also great for travel, offering blockbuster experiences like Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey whenever on the move.

The Lego Harry Potter Collection brings together all seven years of Harry, Ron and Hermione's adventures at Hogwarts in one bumper package. For fans of the magical world, this is a nice bonus and fun addition for young kids, who will be able to pick up the mechanics very quickly. If not, it's a free game with a cheaper Nintendo Switch OLED. You can't go wrong.

Make sure to take advantage before the deal runs out later today and while stock lasts. We expect this one to sell out before it expires.