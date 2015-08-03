Amazon deal! Get £10 off any order over £50 for today only

To celebrate being named the UK's top retailer Amazon is offering all customers£10 off any order of £50and over until midnight tonight.

To get your £10 discount, just spend £50 or more on Amazon.co.uk before midnight tonight and use the discount code BIGTHANKS at the checkout.

Read more: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

It's a good deal - if you spend exactly £50 you'll get a discount of 20%. And before you get carried away, each person can only use the discount code once - sorry.

UK's top retailer

The one-day offer is designed to draw attention to the fact that Amazon recently came out on top in a survey of 20,000 UK shoppers. They named Amazon the 'top performing meaningful UK retail brand' - we've read the press release three times and we're still not sure what that means. But hey, we're happy to take the £10 discount thank you very much.