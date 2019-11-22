Amazon Black Friday deals: Prices slashed on Fire HD 10, Fire 8 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets

Tablets for kids are no longer a waste of time. They can do research, homework, get creative, use educational apps, play games and, well anything you can do on a normal tablet. At the same time, tablets geared for younger children need parental controls and security functions, so you can keep an eye on what content your children are consuming.

Amazon's Fire Kids range of tablets fills this niche perfectly, with sturdy, durable casings, all the functionality of its Fire range for adults and tight parental controls including time limits and a parental dashboard linked to your smartphone. And, in one of this year's best Black Friday deals for grown-ups grappling with their kids' computing, you can snag an Amazon Fire Kids tablet on the cheap, with Fire HD 10, Fire HD 8 and Fire 7 Kids Edition models available.

Although they look bright and attractive, these aren't toys – they're fully functional Fire tablets just like the grown-up versions. Check out the deals on all three version of the tablets below, and watch the kids smile in delight as they discover all the edu-tainment on offer on your Fire Kids tablet of choice.

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet | 10.1" 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB | was £199.99 | now £134.99 at Amazon

A full 10.1" Fire HD tablet with a two-year warranty, the Fire HD 10 features a kid-proof case, a 12-hour battery life and a built-in stand so kids can watch, play and interact wherever they are. A parental dashboard that links to your smartphone gives you full control over what the kids are up to. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | 8" 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB | was £129.99 | now £84.99 at Amazon

Save £45 on the 8-inch model, which comes with one year of Fire for Kids Unlimited, with apps, games and books galore, all geared towards younger users. There's no built-in kickstand, but the tablet still retains all the great smart functionality and parental controls of the previous model. View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet | 7" Display, 16 GB | was £99.99 | now £54.99 at Amazon

A 7" tablet with up to 7 hours battery life, the full-featured tablet contains most of the same specs as its family, including a blue kid-proof case, parental controls, two-year worry-free guarantee and one year of Fire for Kids Unlimited with apps, games and videos. The kickstand's back, but the storage has been halved to 16GB in order to price itself more competitively. View Deal

You need to be swift to snap up a tablet in time for Christmas, as these great discounts end on December 2. Don't miss out!

