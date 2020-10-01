Amazon Black Friday deals UK 2020: the best deals to expect

Amazon Black Friday deals will begin to drop later this month, if leaks are to be believed, with the first wave of offers landing within but a few weeks of Amazon Prime Day 2020, which has now been confirmed to be taking place on October 13 and 14.

But with the first early Amazon Black Friday deals already live, it appears that we are now set on course for a non-stop Black Friday sales bonanza that will stretch right up to the new year.

This Amazon Black Friday deals guide is designed to help you find the best offers available at Amazon, and that includes special early discounts that can be bagged right way. You can view all the deals currently live at Amazon by following the link above, or browse some top picks below.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals already live

Up to 10% off Samsung TVs

Up to 10 per cent off Samsung 4K TVs means that you can currently bag quality, 2020-range screens at some discounted price points. Sizes stretch up to a huge 75 inches, so there's a panel for every room.View Deal

Blink Mini | Was: £34.99 | Now: £24.99

The Blink Mini indoor smart security camera is currently £10 off, which translates as a straight 29% discount. Now cheaper than ever, this camera is perfect for protecting homes and communication via 2-way audio.View Deal

Nintendo Switch bundles | Save £10

If you spent the summer looking at sold out notices for the Nintendo Switch then now is a great time to pick up a console. There are multiple with-game bundles available now at Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-pack | Was: £249 | Now: £149.40

If you've got weak and unreliable Wi-Fi in your home then this Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack is the ideal solution. It blankets your home with stable and far-reaching mesh Wi-Fi, which is ideal for those working from home where down time means lost business.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) refurbished | Was: £197.99 | Now: £137.99

The full fat Echo Show (2nd Gen) is available here refurbished with a very fat £60 price cut. Amazon's refurbished products are like-new, so you're really just getting a new product but for much less money.View Deal

Best Amazon Black Friday device deals

When do Amazon Black Friday deals start?

Amazon's early Prime Day and Black Friday deals have already begun, with the retailer starting to drop daily deals from 28 September, 2020. Amazon Prime Day is on October 13 and 14 this year, and then at the end of October we're expecting to see Black Friday branded deals start to go live.

Black Friday this year is on Friday 27 November, but we're expecting Amazon, like every other retailer of note, to start their own Black Friday sales weeks if not months before. As such, we recommend deal hunters check in to Amazon every single week throughout October and November.

What will be the best Amazon Black Friday deals?

While you can expect Amazon devices to have some nice discounts come Black Friday week, save those for Amazon Prime Day. That's when Amazon devices tend to see the biggest discounts, while Amazon's Black Friday sale targets a much larger category of products.

Expect some of the best 4K TV deals of the year to show during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Electronics are a big seller during Black Friday, as many of the years hottest gift ideas will be some sort of smart phone, earbuds, tablet, or some other pricey new piece of tech.

Amazon's best Apple Airpod deals will be expected as well! In fact, you can expect some of the best Apple Black Friday deals to happen during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

As we get closer to Amazon's Black Friday sale, we'll update this page with the best deals of the day! Stay tuned for more info on Amazon's best Black Friday deals.