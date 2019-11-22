Amazon Black Friday deal cuts 38% off Echo Show 5 smart display cost

Amazon Black Friday deals are seriously delivering right now, with a wide range of killer discounts on very popular, in-demand products. From Amazon's Fire TV Stick now retailing for only £19.99, through to the Fire 7 tablet ringing in for just £29.99, and on to a Echo Dot price cut that is truly jaw-dropping, there are brilliant Black Friday bargains to be bagged.

For example, if you've been looking at Amazon's stylish, compact smart screen, speaker and hub, the Amazon Echo Show 5, then this banger of a deal is an absolute must see.

That's because right now the speaker is discounted by a full 38 per cent, which translates to straight £30 saving. The Show 5 can be picked up in Black or White colourways, too, meaning that you have flexibility here with the deal to choose the unit that would suit your home's aesthetic best.

We think the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a great product here at T3, and we think this is great Black Friday deal on it, making it easy to recommend. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Echo Show 5 | was £79.99 | now £49.99 | Available at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display, speaker, and smart home hub is a fantastic all-round product, and here in thanks to this Amazon Black Friday sale, it is available with a fat £30 price cut. That means instead of paying its regular price of £79.99, right now you can pick it up for just £49.99. That's a flat 38% saving, which gets even better when you factor in you get a choice of colours and free delivery.View Deal

For an even wider selection of smart speaker recommendations, be sure to scope out T3's detailed best smart speaker buying guide. While for the very best Black Friday sales currently live that we recommend people check out, view the retailer links below.

Best Black Friday sales live now