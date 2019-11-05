Amazon Black Friday 2019 sale dates REVEALED

Amazon has officially announced the dates for the Amazon Black Friday 2019 sale where, for another year, there will be a huge amount of Amazon Black Friday deals as part of the wider Black Friday sales that pretty much every retailer in the country will be taking part in. This year is Amazon's tenth Black Friday sale and Amazon says that this will be it's "biggest ever Black Friday".

Here are those all-important dates:

The Amazon.co.uk Black Friday sale will run for eight days from 00:01 on Friday 22 November until 23:59 on Friday 29 November.

As usual, there will be new Deals of the Day every day across the site and thousands of Lightning Deals – products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time. New deals will apparently become available as often as every five minutes.

In 2018, customers purchased over 2 million items on Amazon.co.uk, saving nearly £40 million on the Black Friday alone. Some of the most popular sale items included Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, Lego Marvel Avengers and Waterpik Professional Water Flosser.

Amazon Prime members, including customers enjoying a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, will have an exclusive 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals, plus even more value and benefits.

Amazon's "ultra-fast" delivery service, Prime Now, will also offer special Black Friday deals to more than a third of the UK population, providing tens of thousands of items, across a selection of gifts, gadgets, fashion and household goods, which can be delivered in scheduled one and two hour delivery windows or within 60 minutes in selected postcodes.

Prime members also get access to grocery delivery service Amazon Fresh while new for this year, Fresh on Demand means Prime members in select postcodes pay just £2.99 per delivery on orders over £40 (free for orders over £120), or they can subscribe to Fresh Add-On of £3.99 per month for unlimited free deliveries.

"We know how important it is to help our customers save money where they can at this time of year, so we’re excited to be launching our tenth Black Friday Sale to UK customers in the lead-up to the festive season," said Doug Gurr, VP, UK Country Manager at Amazon.co.uk. "With new deals announced every day across eight days, savvy shoppers will be able to discover great deals on a huge range of products and stock up on everything they need to make the most of their celebrations.

There are also more ways to shop this Black Friday, including AR View, Showroom and Discover. AR View enables customers to see certain products in their home before they buy using augmented reality technology. Showroom lets you virtually stage Amazon furnishings in 3D in a living room setting. And Discover lets you browse items and refine the selection based on your personal preferences.

This year, we can expect some fantastic discounts on Amazon devices including Echo speakers, Fire TV sticks and tablets, and Kindle e-readers as well as price cuts on 4K TVs, games consoles, home appliances, toys, Christmas gifts, makeup and fragrances and much more. The best current prices for a range of Amazon devices are shown below. Scroll down for the best of the pre Black Friday deals that are live on Amazon right now.

The best Amazon pre-Black Friday deals for the UK

You don't have to wait for Black Friday to see Amazon drop prices on its own devices. Below are the current UK discounts for Amazon devices that are live right now.

It's not just Amazon's own devices that are getting pre-Black Friday discounts, of course. Here's our pick of other Amazon UK deals that are live right now...

Apple MacBook Air 128GB, Space Grey | RRP: £1,099.00 | Now: £985.00 | Save: £114.00 (10%) at Amazon

This is such a good deal that we can hardly believe it. It's for Apple's 128GB 2019 MacBook Air, in Space Grey, for the cheapest ever price of just £985. This new-generation MacBook Air only went on sale in October 2019 so this discount is totally unexpected! Click through to the deal to see discounts on alternative colours and storage options. Deal end date unknown.View Deal

Up to 45% off Tile 4 Pack + Echo Dot

If you're often misplacing things like your phone or your bag, then Tile is your answer. Attach a Tile tag to an item and if you lose it you can make it ring by using the app on your smartphone. Or, with the free Echo Dot in this deal, you can simply say "Alexa, ask Tile to find my phone/bag" and the Tile will ring. There's a choice of Tiles on offer, with different ranges and battery life. Deal end date unknown.View Deal

Save on Christmas Advent Calendars

Here's a small selection of Christmas Advent calendars, from £11.99 – £35.99 with savings of up to 40%. These aren't your cheap cardboard calendars. What you get here includes pre-lit wooden Advent calendars and wooden Christmas countdowns. Take a look for Advent calendars with a difference.View Deal

Save up to 38% on light therapy products

Wake up feeling more refreshed (and a little bit wealthier, due to these discounts) with one of these cut-price wake-up lights. There are products from Philips and Lumie in the promotion with savings of up to 38%. Deal end date unknown.View Deal

The best Amazon pre-Black Friday deals for the US

In the US, the following Amazon device deals are on offer.

Amazon Echo Dot for $0.99 | Was $49.99 | Now $0.99 ($10.98 in total)

This is a fantastic deal and one that is sure to sell out fast. Sign up for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited ($7.99 per month for Prime members; $9.99 per month for non-Prime members) and you can also claim an Amazon Echo Dot for just $0.99. And you can choose between sandstone, charcoal or heather gray color finishes. Offer ends 13th November or while stocks last.View Deal

Echo Wall Clock | List Price: $29.99 | With Deal: $24.99 | Save: $5.00 (17%

Stay organized and on time with this Echo Clock which features a traditional analog display and a digital LED display which shows timers which you set through a paired Echo device. Just say, “Alexa, set a 15-minute timer,” and watch it count down on the Echo Wall Clock.View Deal

Up to 80% off select Kindle Books

Here's a great deal where you can stock up on reading material for the holidays: save up to 80% off on Amazon's choice of top-rated Kindle books. Deals end on the last day of each month.View Deal

